“Mick Jagger wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Bono wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Fuckin’ Robert Plant wouldn’t be able to do this on his own…maybe Freddie Mercury… but he’s not here, is he?” So says Liam Gallagher, former Oasis singer, owner of a seemingly infinite supply of camouflage parkas and uncrowned yet uncontested King of The Lads upon his return to Knebworth, the epoch-making site of Oasis’ 1996 performances which saw them playing to a quarter of a million people over two nights. 26 years later, Gallagher would prove you can home again, selling out two shows on June 3 and 4, 2022, and playing to over 150,000 devoted fans.

