Related
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘You People’ on Netflix, in Which Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Face Off in a Messy Culture-Clash Comedy
Jonah Hill co-writes, produces and stars in You People (now on Netflix) a very 2023 rom-com tackling thorny racial and cultural issues within the context of a classic families-feud-while-planning-the-wedding formula. Scripting alongside director Kenya Barris (creator of black-ish), Hill surrounds himself with considerable comedic talent, including rising stars Sam Jay, Lauren London and Molly Gordon, and gilded vets/former SNL comrades Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy. Yes, it’s a somewhat rare Eddie Murphy sighting – he’s only been in four feature films in the past 10 years – which means the movie HAS to be good, right? With that much talent, it kinda better be!
Harrison Ford Explains How He Wound Up in Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence’s ‘Shrinking’ Series
Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence didn’t have to do much to convince Harrison Ford to co-star in their new Apple TV+ comedy series, “Shrinking.” In the show, Jason Segel stars as a therapist who is facing his own personal issues, including the unexpected death of his wife. Ford plays his boss and mentor while Jessica Williams plays another therapist at the practice. At Thursday night’s premiere in Los Angeles, Goldstein remembered being quite gobsmacked meeting the “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” legend in London to talk about the project. “I walked in and he said, ‘Best script I’ve ever read,’” Goldstein told...
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
‘Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22’ Finds Former Oasis Singer Revisiting Past With Swagger And Even A Little Humility
“Mick Jagger wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Bono wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Fuckin’ Robert Plant wouldn’t be able to do this on his own…maybe Freddie Mercury… but he’s not here, is he?” So says Liam Gallagher, former Oasis singer, owner of a seemingly infinite supply of camouflage parkas and uncrowned yet uncontested King of The Lads upon his return to Knebworth, the epoch-making site of Oasis’ 1996 performances which saw them playing to a quarter of a million people over two nights. 26 years later, Gallagher would prove you can home again, selling out two shows on June 3 and 4, 2022, and playing to over 150,000 devoted fans.
Rita Ora Confirms Marriage to Taika Waititi
Rita Ora, 32, and Taika Waititi, 47, are married… and they have been for awhile!. Rumors were swirling in August that the singer and director had tied the knot, and now Ora has confirmed they did get hitched. She told the “Heart Breakfast” podcast, “Yes [I am married]. I...
Jennifer Lopez Almost Fell Off A Cliff While Filming "Shotgun Wedding," And More BTS Secrets From The Cast
"[My dress] got caught on the wheel. I was going over [the cliff] and I'm looking at Josh [Duhamel] like, 'JOSH! DON'T LET ME GO! PLEASE!'"
Hilary Duff Says She’s ‘Optimistic’ Another ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Series Could Happen After Canceled Reboot
This is what dreams are made of! Hilary Duff appeared on the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed she’s not giving up on a potential Lizzie McGuire reboot. The early 2000s hit show had a reboot in the works in 2020, but it was later scrapped after Hilary and Disney disagreed with the direction they wanted to take her character in.
