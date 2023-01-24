Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
spectrumnews1.com
Lacking snow in what has been a mild winter
A few areas in Kentucky have received some decent snowfall amounts with several wintry systems this season, but overall, the Commonwealth is below average in snow since meteorological winter began. What You Need To Know. Most of Kentucky is below normal with snowfall. Northern and western Kentucky have been snowier.
wdrb.com
Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
wdrb.com
Semi with girl scout cookies catches on fire in Pendleton
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi trailer hauling girl scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. According to the Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary, the cookies were taken in for recycling due to being damaged. The mess on the highway forced Pendleton County Schools to...
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
WLKY.com
Winter weather updates: Mostly rain in the Metro, snow for Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's mainly just wet in Louisville, but snow did fall in part of the region overnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern half of the WLKY viewing area, not including the Metro. Rain has been falling overnight in Louisville and counties to...
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
wdrb.com
Major donation | Clarksville leaders issue challenge to southern Indiana to help homeless shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town is challenging others to help a homeless shelter change lives. The town of Clarksville's council voted to make a major donation to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, and its issuing a challenge to others to step up, as well. The mission is getting a $50,000 donation along with an old Clarksville Police car to help transport those the shelter is housing.
spectrumnews1.com
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
wdrb.com
Another Round of Wintry Weather For Some This Week
One system moves on out, and another one comes right back in to replace it. That's the story this week. Louisville ended up getting 1" of wet/slushy snow on Sunday morning, with portions of southern Indiana getting more than that. Now that we've dried out, we're now eyeballing our next system that could potentially bring us more chances for wintry weather.
wdrb.com
Louisville's Angio's Italian Restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Italian restaurant chain in Louisville is closing permanently. According to a social media post, Angio's Italian Restaurant is closing its doors. "This is the most difficult post I've had to make and it's being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear-filled eyes," the...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman’s death highlights rare complications with dental procedures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shanna Wright had complained of tooth pain. On June 30, 2022, the 42-year-old single mother sought treatment at Derby City Oral Surgery on Preston Highway. At the dental office, Wright ran to the bathroom because her tooth infection made her sick to her stomach, according...
wdrb.com
North American Stainless expanding facility in Carroll County to add 70 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nation's largest fully integrated stainless steel producer is expanding its operations in Carroll County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that North American Stainless (NAS) is adding a 4.4 million-square-foot facility, creating 70 full-time jobs, to its headquarters in Ghent, Kentucky. "I want to thank its...
LG&E/KU underestimated energy demand ahead of winter storm Elliott
Several utilities in the Southeast, including Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities, underestimated energy demand and lost pressure to natural gas power plants on the coldest day of the year. It caused rolling blackouts for about 53,000 ratepayers.
wdrb.com
Louisville mayor, Park Alliance announce 15-year plan to restore Metro park system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year plan to restore equality within Louisville's park system was unveiled on Wednesday. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Parks Alliance of Louisville announced the Parks For All Action Plan. The long-term plan is focused on ending underfunding of the Louisville Metro Park System. In...
wdrb.com
Lexington NICU rejoicing after 'miracle baby' thriving after surviving minutes with no heart rhythm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple is rejoicing that their "miracle baby" is alive and well, months after he was born with no heart rhythm. According to a report by LEX 18, the newborn is a shining star in the NICU at Kentucky Children's Hospital and his parents say his survival is the result of prayers and their love.
WLKY.com
Golden Alert issued for 33-year-old woman last seen in Louisville in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a 33-year-old woman missing since last October. Police say that Gabrielle Hooper was last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville in mid-October last year. According to police, her family says that she needs her medication...
LGBTQ+ nonprofit wants Kentucky leaders to follow Pope Francis' message
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nonprofit advocating for LGBTQ+ rights is praising Pope Francis for criticizing laws that criminalize homosexuality. During an interview with the Associated Press, Francis said that homosexuality is sin, but not a crime. He also called on Catholic bishops to welcome the LGBTQ community into the church.
wdrb.com
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
