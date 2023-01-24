ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumnews1.com

Lacking snow in what has been a mild winter

A few areas in Kentucky have received some decent snowfall amounts with several wintry systems this season, but overall, the Commonwealth is below average in snow since meteorological winter began. What You Need To Know. Most of Kentucky is below normal with snowfall. Northern and western Kentucky have been snowier.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Semi with girl scout cookies catches on fire in Pendleton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi trailer hauling girl scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. According to the Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary, the cookies were taken in for recycling due to being damaged. The mess on the highway forced Pendleton County Schools to...
PENDLETON, KY
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Major donation | Clarksville leaders issue challenge to southern Indiana to help homeless shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town is challenging others to help a homeless shelter change lives. The town of Clarksville's council voted to make a major donation to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, and its issuing a challenge to others to step up, as well. The mission is getting a $50,000 donation along with an old Clarksville Police car to help transport those the shelter is housing.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Another Round of Wintry Weather For Some This Week

One system moves on out, and another one comes right back in to replace it. That's the story this week. Louisville ended up getting 1" of wet/slushy snow on Sunday morning, with portions of southern Indiana getting more than that. Now that we've dried out, we're now eyeballing our next system that could potentially bring us more chances for wintry weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Angio's Italian Restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Italian restaurant chain in Louisville is closing permanently. According to a social media post, Angio's Italian Restaurant is closing its doors. "This is the most difficult post I've had to make and it's being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear-filled eyes," the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

