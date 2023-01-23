Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Alabama Poultry and Egg Association explains egg price increase
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The price of eggs has increased nationwide. Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO Johnny Adams said this is due to a combination of factors. Adams said one of those factors is the nationwide avian influenza outbreak that killed over 38 million birds in 35 states. “So...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
WALB 10
Economists expecting mild recession in Georgia. Here's what that means for Southwest Georgia.
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings. South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk. South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk. Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
a-z-animals.com
What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
Alabama’s income tax deadline changes for 2023
Alabama is following the federal government in changing the traditional tax deadline this year. The filing deadline for individual income tax returns in 2023 in Alabama is April 18, the same deadline day for federal taxes and roughly three days after taxes are normally due. The additional time is due...
WALB 10
Voices for Georgia’s Children’s senior policy analyst wins national award
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Families USA announced its 2023 Health Justice Advocate of the Year for Health Equity winner on Jan. 27. Brittney A. Newton, Voices for Georgia’s Children senior analyst, was nominated by several of her peers to recognize her leadership in working to strengthen Georgia’s child and adolescent behavioral health workforce.
WALB 10
Medical cannabis commission approves rules for future Georgia dispensaries
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday marked a milestone for patients who’ve been waiting for easier access to medical marijuana in Georgia. Companies tapped to grow and dispense the medicine in the state now have an official set of rules they must follow. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission approved rules on testing, inspections, and distribution.
Alabama Skies: Keep those coats and umbrellas handy
Alabama will finally start drying out a little today, but it’s still going to be cold and breezy across the state. Clouds will hang around much of the region this morning, but many of us should see some sunshine by this afternoon. Don’t get too accustomed to the sun, though. The National Weather Service is forecasting quite a bit of rain beginning this weekend and lasting a few days and nights.
The 20 jobs with the best hourly wages in Alabama
Alabama’s unemployment continues to hover in historically low territory, but you may be hoping to broaden your horizons in 2023. If that’s the case, it might be useful to know where the big bucks are. Thanks to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you can get some ideas for your next job application.
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama
Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
WALB 10
FDA proposes reducing lead limits in baby food, South Ga. mothers react
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The FDA proposed new lead limits for baby food to help reduce potential risks to children’s health. The change comes a year later after two Congressional reports, found heavy metals in popular baby foods. The proposed guidance by the FDA does not encourage parents to...
Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail
An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
WAAY-TV
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
utv44.com
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
The Daily South
The Best Lakes In Alabama
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
Alabamians Should Prepare for a Temperature Drop, Few Flurries
Severe weather is exiting the Yellowhammer State and moving into Georgia. For our coverage area, we still have a “Wind Advisory” in place issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Until 9 a.m. for Greene,...
Comments / 1