This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Irish explode in 2nd half to trounce Florida State, 70-47
Notre Dame got off to a slow start at home against the Florida State Seminoles in ACC action on Thursday night but exploded for 48 points in the second half on their way to a 70-47 win. The Irish went into halftime down 23-22 after shooting just 24% from the...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Irish ranked #15 in PairWise Rankings to begin crucial stretch
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team is currently ranked #15 in the latest PairWise College Hockey rankings. It hasn’t been a lights-out type of season for the Irish who hold an 11-12-3 record overall — but at #15 it’s currently good enough to get into the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Hockey Tournament takes the 6 conference champions and then the best 10 at large according to the PairWise rankings. While #15 theoretically can get Notre Dame in the tourney — it’s a much safer bet to be no lower than #12.
onefootdown.com
Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday — Random running backs
After over a year's hiatus, we’re bringing back the Friday five photo dump for Notre Dame Football. For the initial comeback, let’s go into the running back room. The title of this post uses the word “random” and although that can be used in a dismissive or negative manner, it just means I’m randomly thinking back to some of the past running backs at Notre Dame — like the lead image above, Terrance Howard.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Irish Lose Again, Falling at NC State 85 to 82
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team lost for the 10th time in 12 games this evening, losing to the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh on Tuesday night by a final score of . The Irish were led on the night by Cormac Ryan, who scored 19 points...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS NC State Wolfpack
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish desperately need a win. Obviously, the season is pretty much a wash, but it doesn’t have to be so sad and depressing in every game left. Per usual, Notre Dame will have size issues when they go down to Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack, but can Cormac Ryan, Dane Goodwin, and Marcus Hammond provide enough outside fireworks to make a run at a win?
onefootdown.com
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame VS Maryland, 2002
For this week’s Throwback Thursday post, I’m going to look back at the 2002 Notre Dame season opener on the road (at Giants Stadium) against Maryland. It was Tyrone Willingham’s first year as head coach of the Fighting Irish football team. He was the first black head coach in any sport in Notre Dame history, and only one of three black coaches coaching Division I-A football programs at the time. He was the first Notre Dame football head coach to win 10 games in his first season. He won Coach of the Year, returned the Irish to glory, and was proclaimed a “legend in the making.” Well, we all know how that turned out.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 5-Star Justin Scott’s timeline just went sideways
The recruitment by Notre Dame of 5-Star defensive lineman Justin Scott is already more than a little all over the map. It’s only January, and the back and forth decisions are firing out daily. The Irish were expecting a visit from Scott this weekend, and then he was projected to commit on January 31.
