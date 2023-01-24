ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Hockey: Irish ranked #15 in PairWise Rankings to begin crucial stretch

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team is currently ranked #15 in the latest PairWise College Hockey rankings. It hasn’t been a lights-out type of season for the Irish who hold an 11-12-3 record overall — but at #15 it’s currently good enough to get into the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Hockey Tournament takes the 6 conference champions and then the best 10 at large according to the PairWise rankings. While #15 theoretically can get Notre Dame in the tourney — it’s a much safer bet to be no lower than #12.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday — Random running backs

After over a year's hiatus, we’re bringing back the Friday five photo dump for Notre Dame Football. For the initial comeback, let’s go into the running back room. The title of this post uses the word “random” and although that can be used in a dismissive or negative manner, it just means I’m randomly thinking back to some of the past running backs at Notre Dame — like the lead image above, Terrance Howard.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS NC State Wolfpack

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish desperately need a win. Obviously, the season is pretty much a wash, but it doesn’t have to be so sad and depressing in every game left. Per usual, Notre Dame will have size issues when they go down to Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack, but can Cormac Ryan, Dane Goodwin, and Marcus Hammond provide enough outside fireworks to make a run at a win?
RALEIGH, NC
onefootdown.com

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame VS Maryland, 2002

For this week’s Throwback Thursday post, I’m going to look back at the 2002 Notre Dame season opener on the road (at Giants Stadium) against Maryland. It was Tyrone Willingham’s first year as head coach of the Fighting Irish football team. He was the first black head coach in any sport in Notre Dame history, and only one of three black coaches coaching Division I-A football programs at the time. He was the first Notre Dame football head coach to win 10 games in his first season. He won Coach of the Year, returned the Irish to glory, and was proclaimed a “legend in the making.” Well, we all know how that turned out.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy