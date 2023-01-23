Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT, spoil Gaudreau's return

Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.

Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko also scored for Columbus. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists in his return to Calgary for the first time since leaving as a free agent last summer. Joonas Korpisalo finished with 45 saves.

In the extra period, Dube got a cross-ice pass from Mangiapane on a 2-on-1 and fired a one timer past Korpisalo for his 12th of the season to give Calgary the win after they gave up leads of 2-0 and 3-2.

Gaudreau was awarded a penalty shot five minutes into the opening period when Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar hooked him on a breakaway. A wave of boos followed Gaudreau’s approach to the Flames’ net, and intensified when he shot the puck high attempting to pick the net’s top corner.

RANGERS 6, PANTHERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Igor Shesterkin stopped 33 shots as New York beat Florida.

Adam Fox had a goal and two assists, and Jimmy Vesey, Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, who are 15-4-2 since Dec. 5 and 5-0-1 in their last six home games against Florida. Artemi Panarin had three assists.

Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who had won four of their previous five and are 7-3-1 since Jan. 1, when the Rangers won the previous meeting 5-3 in Florida.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, ISLANDERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and two assists as Toronto beat slumping New York.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored and Justin Holl had two assists for Toronto, which is 3-0-1 in its last four and 6-2-1 in its last nine. Ilya Samsonov had 31 saves.

Anders Lee scored twice for New York in its ninth loss in 10 games (1-6-3). Ilya Sorokin had 33 saves.

SABRES 3, STARS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Owen Power scored his first goal of the season 56 seconds into overtime and 41-year-old Craig Anderson stopped 29 of 31 shots in his 700th career NHL appearance to lead Buffalo.

Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, who have won three consecutive games. Tage Thompson had two assists.

Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who had shutouts in their last two. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .