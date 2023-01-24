Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
NRA challenging Illinois assault weapons ban
FAIRFAX, Va. (KHQA) — The National Rifle Association (NRA) and other pro-Second Amendment organizations filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Illinois assault weapons ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Jan. 10, 2023, signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and...
IDOC responds to lawmaker concerns over Graham Correctional Facility incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) has responded to a state senator’s request for transparency. Senator Jason Plummer sent a letter to IDOC earlier this week asking them to be more open about what happened when 25 people got sick inside Graham Correctional Facility last week.
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
Former Coles County Assistant State's Attorney facing charges of bribery and misconduct
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A former assistant Coles County state’s attorney was charged with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35. Attorney General l Kwame Raoul says, Brady Allen, 33,...
Oregon attorney general announces launch of state Reproductive Rights Hotline
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Free legal advice in Oregon for reproductive rights is now available through a simple phone call. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum launched the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline. Personally, after the Dobbs decision came out, I wanted...
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
Illinois EPA announces lead service line inventory grant recipients
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) Grants to 48 communities to assist in meeting the requirements outlined in the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act. The LSLI Grants, ranging from $20,000 - $50,000, will fund the creation of...
Illinois paid off remaining unemployment insurance trust fund debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Wednesday that the state has officially repaid the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance (UI) Trust Fund debt. The payment was made possible after a historic agreement was reached between the state, and...
ISBE announce property tax relief grants for 32 school districts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday Property Tax Relief Grants for 32 school districts. The grant program is part of the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) for Student Success Act; it allows school districts to reduce local property taxes and replace that revenue with state funds.
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Egg shortage, high prices prompt more to raise backyard chickens
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage of eggs at the grocery store. The price of eggs is now costing on average $4.25 a dozen, which is a 138% price increase from 2021. Due to the price spike, many...
One hospitalized after apartment fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — One resident was hospitalized after a structure fire at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday. The Matton Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Champaign Ave. The first crews on the scene saw light smoke showing from the second floor of the three-story multi-unit apartment...
PETA offering $5,000 reward for information about dead dog found on side of road in crate
FORSYTH, Ill. (WICS) — PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for starving and then abandoning a dog who was found dead in a crate by the roadside near Forsyth. On Tuesday, The Macon County...
Man identified from single vehicle crash in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, has identified the man from the single-vehicle crash on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County on Wednesday. The man was identified as Joseph D. Baietto, 32, of Macon, Illinois. The Macon County...
Illinois Jobs up in all 14 metro areas
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Jobs increased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December according to preliminary data released on Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage...
The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
IDOT prepares for snow in central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With some snow coming to Central Illinois tomorrow, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said they have crews ready to go. IDOT said they haven’t pre-treated any roads yet but they have crews ready to go to put salt down tomorrow morning. IDOT said they will put salt down tomorrow on main roads and bridges, ramps, overpasses, and intersections. They said snow and slippery conditions could make travel tomorrow morning dangerous.
Lincoln University changing sports conferences, adding baseball, soccer programs
Lincoln University announced they were changing sports conferences and adding three sports programs. During a press conference on Thursday, officials from the school and the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) announced the switch. The school will be the 15th member of the GLVC and start regular season play in the...
Andy Grammer to perform at the Devon
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Andy Grammer is coming to Decatur in 2023. Grammer will be performing at the Devon on July 28. Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon here. Ticket pricing is:. Pit - $45. Seats - $45. Terrace...
