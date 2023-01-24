SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With some snow coming to Central Illinois tomorrow, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said they have crews ready to go. IDOT said they haven’t pre-treated any roads yet but they have crews ready to go to put salt down tomorrow morning. IDOT said they will put salt down tomorrow on main roads and bridges, ramps, overpasses, and intersections. They said snow and slippery conditions could make travel tomorrow morning dangerous.

