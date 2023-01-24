ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

NRA challenging Illinois assault weapons ban

FAIRFAX, Va. (KHQA) — The National Rifle Association (NRA) and other pro-Second Amendment organizations filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Illinois assault weapons ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Jan. 10, 2023, signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Oregon attorney general announces launch of state Reproductive Rights Hotline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Free legal advice in Oregon for reproductive rights is now available through a simple phone call. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum launched the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline. Personally, after the Dobbs decision came out, I wanted...
OREGON STATE
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication

LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
MICHIGAN STATE
Illinois EPA announces lead service line inventory grant recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) Grants to 48 communities to assist in meeting the requirements outlined in the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act. The LSLI Grants, ranging from $20,000 - $50,000, will fund the creation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois paid off remaining unemployment insurance trust fund debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Wednesday that the state has officially repaid the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance (UI) Trust Fund debt. The payment was made possible after a historic agreement was reached between the state, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
ISBE announce property tax relief grants for 32 school districts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday Property Tax Relief Grants for 32 school districts. The grant program is part of the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) for Student Success Act; it allows school districts to reduce local property taxes and replace that revenue with state funds.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Egg shortage, high prices prompt more to raise backyard chickens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage of eggs at the grocery store. The price of eggs is now costing on average $4.25 a dozen, which is a 138% price increase from 2021. Due to the price spike, many...
ILLINOIS STATE
One hospitalized after apartment fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — One resident was hospitalized after a structure fire at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday. The Matton Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Champaign Ave. The first crews on the scene saw light smoke showing from the second floor of the three-story multi-unit apartment...
MATTOON, IL
Man identified from single vehicle crash in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, has identified the man from the single-vehicle crash on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County on Wednesday. The man was identified as Joseph D. Baietto, 32, of Macon, Illinois. The Macon County...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Illinois Jobs up in all 14 metro areas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Jobs increased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December according to preliminary data released on Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage...
ILLINOIS STATE
The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
ILLINOIS STATE
IDOT prepares for snow in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With some snow coming to Central Illinois tomorrow, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said they have crews ready to go. IDOT said they haven’t pre-treated any roads yet but they have crews ready to go to put salt down tomorrow morning. IDOT said they will put salt down tomorrow on main roads and bridges, ramps, overpasses, and intersections. They said snow and slippery conditions could make travel tomorrow morning dangerous.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lincoln University changing sports conferences, adding baseball, soccer programs

Lincoln University announced they were changing sports conferences and adding three sports programs. During a press conference on Thursday, officials from the school and the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) announced the switch. The school will be the 15th member of the GLVC and start regular season play in the...
IOWA STATE
Andy Grammer to perform at the Devon

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Andy Grammer is coming to Decatur in 2023. Grammer will be performing at the Devon on July 28. Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon here. Ticket pricing is:. Pit - $45. Seats - $45. Terrace...
DECATUR, IL

