ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

No. 19 UConn, No. 13 Xavier meet seeking more consistency

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHWOM_0kOxFoTH00

On Saturday, Xavier was relieved to get a win in a game it hardly felt good about its performance in.

A day later, UConn felt some massive relief following a blowout victory that hopefully put an end to its recent slump.

Both teams dropped in the AP Top 25 poll this week, and the No. 13 Musketeers are hoping to deliver a better showing while the No. 19 Huskies hope to revert back to their early-season form on Wednesday night when the Big East foes clash in Storrs, Conn.

Xavier (16-4, 8-1 Big East) won its first seven conference games for its best start in league play in program history. The strong start elevated Xavier to No. 8 in the country, but then came a 73-72 loss at DePaul on Wednesday in which it shot 38 percent from the field and missed 16 of 20 3-point tries.

The Musketeers bounced back from the DePaul loss by shooting 54.9 percent in a 95-82 home win over reeling Georgetown.

Zach Freemantle led the way against the Blue Demons with 30 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Despite reaching 90 points for the sixth time, Xavier gave up at least 80 points for the third time in its last five games.

Colby Jones added 20 points for the Musketeers after going 3 of 14 at DePaul to help offset quiet showings from Souley Boum and Jack Nunge, who were held to 10 and seven points, respectively.

“It was a step in the right direction,” Freemantle said. “Obviously, a win is better than a loss. I don’t think anyone on our team would say they’re satisfied with the way we played today. But coming off a loss, it feels good to win.”

UConn (16-5, 5-5) matched the third-best start in team history by opening the season 14-0 but then faltered with five losses in six games. Included in that stretch were losses at Xavier and Marquette along with an 11-point loss to St. John’s and a one-point loss at Seton Hall last Wednesday.

After blowing a 17-point lead against the Pirates, the Huskies responded to their dramatic loss by coasting to an 86-56 win over visiting Butler in Hartford, Conn. The Huskies shot 48.4 percent for their second-best showing in a conference game and did so after shooting under 40 percent in three of their previous five games.

UConn led by 22 at halftime, held the Bulldogs to 32.7 percent from the field and outscored Butler 42-18 in the paint.

“We know we don’t suck,” said UConn coach Danny Hurley, who returned after missing the Seton Hall game with COVID-19. “We know we’re really good. And we know that these next 10 games, we’ve got a bunch of people coming to Gampel (Pavilion) and that we’ve got a chance at getting back to some wins.”

Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and is averaging 21.3 over his past three games, while Adama Sanogo added 17 to along with 14 rebounds.

The teams have split their four meetings as Big East foes. Xavier handed UConn its first loss on Dec. 31 when it shot 53.8 percent in an 83-73 home win.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky lands commitment from highly-touted, in-state OL prospect

Kentucky added a big piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning. The Wildcats picked up a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Hayes Johnson. He chose Kentucky over fellow finalists Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State. Here’s his announcement:. Johnson is a native of Campbellsville, Kentucky. He attends...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Reed Sheppard among future Cats named to McDonald’s All-American game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Another year of the McDonald’s All-American game, another year that future Kentucky Wildcats claim multiple spots on the roster. Kentucky native Reed Sheppard is the first Kentuckian since 2014 to make the All-Star game roster. The North Laurel star will be joined by future teammates DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Justin Edwards in Houston on March 28th.
LEXINGTON, KY
1039thebulldog.com

All A State Tournament begins today at EKU

The Kentucky All A Girls Basketball State Tournament begins today at McBrayer Arena on the campus of EKU in Richmond. 14th Region girls champion Leslie County takes on Covington Holy Cross at 8:30am this morning, this afternoon at 1:00pm the 15th Region champion, Pikeville girls will take on Carlisle County and then 13th Region girls champion Jackson County faces Bishop Brossart tonight at 8:00pm.
RICHMOND, KY
linknky.com

CovCath escapes Cooper in overtime

Evan Ipsaro completed a three-point play early in overtime to spark Covington Catholic, and the Colonels hit their free throws down the stretch to survive at Cooper, 78-69. Cooper struck first in the extra period to take a 67-65 lead. On the Colonels’ ensuing possession, Ipsaro made a physical drive to the rim, absorbed contact and put up a shot as he was falling backwards to the floor. The ball dropped through the net as the whistle blew, and Ipsaro buried his free throw to give CovCath the lead for good.
PARK HILLS, KY
fox56news.com

Study: Kentucky named 2023's worst state to retire

A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Study: Kentucky named 2023’s worst state to retire. A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for...
KENTUCKY STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?

Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox56news.com

Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up

As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
Reason.com

Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids but Not Yours

Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
KENTUCKY STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy