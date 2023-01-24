Read full article on original website
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold in this Orange County Town
It was reported by a spokesperson from the New York Lottery that five tickets won the Powerball third-place prize for $50,000. Four of those tickets were sold in Hempstead, Manhattan, Hewlett, and Kings Park. One of those tickets just so happens to have been sold in Newburgh, New York. Five...
Will the Hudson Valley Outlaw Plastic Utensils and Ketchup Packs?
It may only be a matter of time before Hudson Valley restaurants are forbidden to give out plastic utensils and condiments. The Hudson Valley was one of the first places in the Empire State that outlawed styrofoam containers. Could plastic forks be next?. There has been a movement by many...
Hudson Valley Prepares To Show Their Poker Face As Series Premiere Nears
Hollywood on the Hudson, they say - with celebrity sightings galore over the past few years, and casting calls for all sorts of roles for film, TV, and various series shoots, the area has been hopping with cameras and crews as of late. One highly anticipated series is getting ready...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State
The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
‘Standout’ SNL Episode Wants New York State Town To Change Name
A "standout' episode of Saturday Night Live roasted a town in the Hudson Valley for its name. This past weekend I was down in Florida celebrating my Dad's one-year transplant anniversary. My parents love watching Saturday Night Live. My dad has fond memories of watching the show in the 1970s...
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio men were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York.
New York Concert Venues Now Scanning Fans’ Faces; May Violate Law
The next time you go to a concert you may want to wear dark sunglasses and a disguise. The New York State Attorney General has lots of questions for some concert venues that have reportedly started to use facial recognition software on concertgoers. Not only are music fans subject to skyrocketing ticket prices, exorbitant fees and $13 beers, but now they have to worry about their identity being scanned as they walk through the door.
Where Can You Get Income Based Tax Help in the Hudson Valley?
Who was the one that said the only think you can be guaranteed in life is death and taxes? The person who is most commonly credited with that quote is Benjamin Franklin. Each year people eagerly await their Federal and State tax refund. In order to get the refund, if you are owed one, you have to file your taxes.
Shocking Fact: New York State’s Westchester County Is In The Hudson Valley
Is Westchester County really in the Hudson Valley? The answer appears to not be as simple as you might assume. When Hudson Valley Post was created it was our goal to be "your source for real-time news and information about the Hudson Valley." Where Exactly Is The Hudson Valley Located?
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine
A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
Another New York Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open Very Soon
Governor Hochul announced that New York's second legal pot dispensary is set to open Tuesday, and NBC says this marijuana business will be the first one owned by a New Yorker. Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses in the state had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public, as the long wait finally draws to a close.
5 Hudson Valley NY Vegan Restaurants That All Foodies Will Love
Have you been trying to eat more plant-based foods? Maybe you are even dipping your toes into trying more vegetarian items. Have you thought about eating a vegan diet?. While eating a completely vegan diet might not be for everyone, there are a few places in the Hudson Valley, that while you might need to seek them out, are serving an entirely vegan or plant-based diet.
Gov. Hochul Announces Expansion for Addiction Treatment in NYS
Recently it was announced through the office of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul that expansions will be made to handling addiction treatment in the state. The opioid crisis has affected all of America, with New York State being among some of the hardest hit. Numerous court settlements have made it that the fighting of this epidemic is possible.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
