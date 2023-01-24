ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

WNEM

Accumulating snow returns Wednesday, slippery commutes possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a quiet start to the week so far and we even managed a bit of sunshine today!. But things will be taking a more active turn heading into Wednesday, with a fresh round of Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of the TV5 viewing area. Even outside of these advisory areas, everyone is expected to pick up some snowfall for tomorrow, so plan on the possibility of slippery roads at times during the day on Wednesday. For more specific info on the advisories, head to our Weather Alerts page!
LAPEER, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: All winter storm warnings are canceled

Tonight: A few flakes are possible overnight. Cold and breezy with a low of 29°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower. High of 30°. Wind WNW 10-20 mph. Friday: Cloudy with the chance of snow at night. High of...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Storm cleanup continues from winter blast; 6,300 without power

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Metro Detroit spent Wednesday night digging out after five to seven inches of snow from today's storm. Right now, 6,300 DTE Energy customers are left in the dark, while Michigan State Police reported about 20 to 25 crashes on freeways in southeast Michigan today. "Well the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit snow winds down after hours-long snowstorm

(FOX 2) - Winter storm warnings for Metro Detroit have expired as the snow winds down. The snow fell consistently from Wednesday morning into the evening. The system continued to move toward the Thumb, where snow will fall until about 10 p.m., and St. Clair County is under a winter storm warning until midnight Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan

A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Winter Blast in Royal Oak postponed due to frigid weather forecast

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Winter Blast, slated for Feb. 3-5 in Royal Oak, will be held two weeks later than scheduled due to weather. Temperatures are projected to be frigid on the original weekend of the outdoor fest, so it will now take place Feb. 17-19. "Winter Blast...
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Check your flight status -- Snow causes delays at Detroit Metro

If you're planning on flying Wednesday night, be sure to check in on the status of your flight. The weather is canceling and delaying flights at Detroit Metro Airport. At least it's good snow for snowballs, as Charlie Langton demonstrated during his live report.
DETROIT, MI

