WNEM
Accumulating snow returns Wednesday, slippery commutes possible
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a quiet start to the week so far and we even managed a bit of sunshine today!. But things will be taking a more active turn heading into Wednesday, with a fresh round of Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of the TV5 viewing area. Even outside of these advisory areas, everyone is expected to pick up some snowfall for tomorrow, so plan on the possibility of slippery roads at times during the day on Wednesday. For more specific info on the advisories, head to our Weather Alerts page!
Snow accumulation, power outages throughout southeast Michigan: What we know
The majority of southeast Michigan is covered in snow but the storm should be winding down over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of metro Detroit are still under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday — with the potential for snow to continue to accumulate...
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: All winter storm warnings are canceled
Tonight: A few flakes are possible overnight. Cold and breezy with a low of 29°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower. High of 30°. Wind WNW 10-20 mph. Friday: Cloudy with the chance of snow at night. High of...
Winter is just beginning in Metro Detroit — Bitter winds and more snow chances on the way
Wednesday’s snow storm is only the beginning, expert warned, with chances of flurries persisting into the weekend and a bigger weather system expected to impact Southeast Michigan on Saturday.
fox2detroit.com
Storm cleanup continues from winter blast; 6,300 without power
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Metro Detroit spent Wednesday night digging out after five to seven inches of snow from today's storm. Right now, 6,300 DTE Energy customers are left in the dark, while Michigan State Police reported about 20 to 25 crashes on freeways in southeast Michigan today. "Well the...
wdet.org
Winter storm warning issued for Wayne, Monroe, Lenawee counties; 4-8 inches of snow expected Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The advisory covers Wayne, Monroe and Lenawee counties. Detroiters could see 6-8 inches of snow accumulation beginning Wednesday morning and throughout the day. Forecasters say the heaviest snow will arrive...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit snow winds down after hours-long snowstorm
(FOX 2) - Winter storm warnings for Metro Detroit have expired as the snow winds down. The snow fell consistently from Wednesday morning into the evening. The system continued to move toward the Thumb, where snow will fall until about 10 p.m., and St. Clair County is under a winter storm warning until midnight Thursday.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Detroit News
Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan
A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
Did you awake Wednesday to the sound of snow blowers and shovels scraping snow off the concrete? Or were you the early risers doing the waking to get a jump start on what weather forecasters have predicted is sure to be a long, challenging day for snow plows? With 6-8 inches of snow forecast, here's news from the rest of the day: ...
Winter storm leaves over 5k DTE customers in the dark throughout Metro Detroit
The number of power outages in Metro Detroit has jumped to over 5,000 as residents dig out of Wednesday’s winter storm that dumped 3 to 7 inches of snow across the listening area.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Agencies Issue Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Today Until Midnight
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County Road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until midnight. The snow has intensified, and according to Lenawee...
Winter Storm Warning: 6-8 inches of snow in forecast for Metro Detroit on Wednesday
Based on NWS and AccuWeather predictions, the greater snowfall is projected for areas south of M-59, including most of Oakland and Macomb counties and all of Wayne, Monroe and Washtenaw counties
Flights grounded at Detroit Metro Airport, amid heavy falling snow
Departures to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County were grounded Wednesday afternoon, as a winter storm is impacting the area. Travelers should check with their airline for updates.
fox2detroit.com
Winter Blast in Royal Oak postponed due to frigid weather forecast
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Winter Blast, slated for Feb. 3-5 in Royal Oak, will be held two weeks later than scheduled due to weather. Temperatures are projected to be frigid on the original weekend of the outdoor fest, so it will now take place Feb. 17-19. "Winter Blast...
fox2detroit.com
Check your flight status -- Snow causes delays at Detroit Metro
If you're planning on flying Wednesday night, be sure to check in on the status of your flight. The weather is canceling and delaying flights at Detroit Metro Airport. At least it's good snow for snowballs, as Charlie Langton demonstrated during his live report.
Fast accumulating snowfall leads to growing problems in Metro Detroit — Here's what you need to know
Metro Detroiters are waking up to accumulating snowfall earlier than expected on Wednesday, causing a slew of school closings, traffic crashes and treacherous travel — and more snow is on the way.
fox2detroit.com
Earlier sunrises, later sunsets -- Here's how much daylight Metro Detroit is gaining each day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If the cold, snow, and darkness have you down, there's a bit of positivity – we are gaining daylight every day. Sunrises are getting earlier, while sunsets are getting later. From this point forward, we gain more than 2 minutes of day length daily. Through...
