SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a quiet start to the week so far and we even managed a bit of sunshine today!. But things will be taking a more active turn heading into Wednesday, with a fresh round of Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of the TV5 viewing area. Even outside of these advisory areas, everyone is expected to pick up some snowfall for tomorrow, so plan on the possibility of slippery roads at times during the day on Wednesday. For more specific info on the advisories, head to our Weather Alerts page!

LAPEER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO