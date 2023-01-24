ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Scarlet Nation

Michigan's comeback bid falls short, Wolverines drop second straight game

The Michigan women's basketball team looked to rebound on Thursday night in College Park against Maryland after a tough loss to Indiana on Monday. However, the 10th-ranked Terrapins disposed of the 13th-ranked Wolverines with ease in a 72-64 affair. Turnovers plagued Michigan in the loss, as the Wolverines turned the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Game Preview - #1 Purdue at Michigan

#1 Purdue is back on top the AP Poll while Michigan barely handled Minnesota at home. Will Jett Howard be available for Michigan when Purdue comes to town Thursday?. In a 9:00 pm game, Purdue will try to avenge a 24 point loss in Ann Arbor last season by taking on a Michigan team desperate for a big win. Purdue comes into the game as the only 1 loss team in major college basketball, a 19-1 record, and a 2 game lead in the Big Ten. Michigan is 11-8 but with a 5-3 record in the Big Ten that has them third in the conference.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Scarlet Nation

Mason Graham NIL deal announced with Randy Wise Automotive

Last season Mason Graham burst onto the scene as freshman fan favorite on the Michigan defense. Now one of Michigan’s best defensive lineman is the “official DL of the Randy Wise Automotive team.”. Mason Graham was able to sign the name, image, and likeness deal through the work...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond commits to Michigan

Michigan's fortunes in the state of Ohio continue, as 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Wednesday. Hammond took to his social media accounts to make the news official. Hammond is coming off a weekend unofficial to Ann Arbor where he spent time with multiple...
ANN ARBOR, MI

