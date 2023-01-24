#1 Purdue is back on top the AP Poll while Michigan barely handled Minnesota at home. Will Jett Howard be available for Michigan when Purdue comes to town Thursday?. In a 9:00 pm game, Purdue will try to avenge a 24 point loss in Ann Arbor last season by taking on a Michigan team desperate for a big win. Purdue comes into the game as the only 1 loss team in major college basketball, a 19-1 record, and a 2 game lead in the Big Ten. Michigan is 11-8 but with a 5-3 record in the Big Ten that has them third in the conference.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO