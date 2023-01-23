Read full article on original website
Related
travelnoire.com
Digital Nomad Mentor Sharita Jennings Shares How To Really Move Abroad
With 2023 in full swing, many people are working on executing their game plans for the new year. Sharita Jennings is a digital nomad mentor who helps people turn their dream of living overseas into a reality. From her detailed ebooks to 1-1strategy coaching, Jennings knows the top tips and hacks for living in another country.
travelnoire.com
Journey To Expat Experiences: A New Way To Test Living Abroad
Rising costs of living and a desire to start anew are two on the growing list of reasons people are considering expat life. The decision to live abroad is an exciting yet overwhelming undertaking that, for many, requires extensive research and trial visits. Black Girls Travel Too (BGTT) Founder Danny...
CNBC
‘I work just 5 hours a week': A 39-year-old who makes $160,000/month in passive income shares his best business advice
When starting a business, it's sometimes hard to know what to prioritize, and going at it alone can be overwhelming. But there are strategies you can use to avoid common pitfalls. My mission is to teach people how to earn money from their passions. It's what I did: I went...
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
I changed careers to become an acupuncturist. In a year, my business earned $200,000 — and I'm a lot happier.
Gudrun Snyder shared how she opened a successful acupuncture business after switching careers, and how much happier she is in the new job.
Futurism
People Forced to “Go to Work” in the Metaverse Say It’s a Complete Nightmare
In an apparent attempt to both appeal to the broader public and ink every corporate partnership fathomable, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has put a lot of effort into marketing his expensive metaverse as the future of work. Tech is already integral to the modern workplace, and a lot of people already work fully remote or hybrid schedules — why not join your coworkers in virtual or augmented reality, where you and your legless torso can have 12 computer screens?
In the largest-ever experiment of its kind, 33 companies adopted a four-day workweek. The results were conclusive: It's time for everyone to take Fridays off.
A real-world experiment of 33 companies found that productivity, revenue, and employee well-being improved with a four-day workweek.
So you decided to stop drinking? I did - and these are my year’s lessons
At first, ankle deep, then wading deeper and deeper, a surge of waves crashed into my thighs as I braced against the tidal tug. My friends were on the beach, unfurling towels and applying sunscreen. I had no time for those chores. I wanted the ocean. I had never been...
travelawaits.com
6 Important Lessons I Learned Moving Abroad In Retirement
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. In my life, I have been and done many things. Some might say “Jack of All Trades, Master of None,” but I prefer to look at it as a fulfilling potpourri of adventures, learning experiences, and ah-ha moments. As...
travelnoire.com
Media Company Asks "What's It Like Being Black In Japan?"
Recently, media company Jubilee posed the question, “How are Black people regarded in Japan?” Seven participants dove headfirst into the topic of assimilation versus holding fast to one’s own culture. It was part of Jubilee’s insightful SPECTRUM series. The video’s description says, “SPECTRUM is taking over...
travelnoire.com
Step Up Your Travel: Here Are 6 Beautiful Stairways From Around The World
What are the benefits of taking the stairs, anyway? According to Duke University, “Stair climbing increases leg power and can help you achieve and maintain a healthy body weight. It can also reduce the risk of injury from falls in the elderly.”. Moreover, if you make stair climbing a...
travelnoire.com
People Are Visiting This Nigerian Cave And Waterfall For Its 'Healing Powers'
There is a water cave in the community of Awhum, Nigeria said to contain healing properties, according to All Africa. Situated in Enugu State, people come from near and far to cleanse themselves in the cave’s waters. One such individual is Patrick Ogbonna, an Awhum local who regularly visits...
TikTok's time wasters are explaining how to make it till 5 o'clock for employees adjusting to returning to offices in the remote and hybrid work era
"They won't tell you this, but the real work flex isn't grinding for 80 hours a week. The real work flex is time theft," TikToker Daniel Ezra said.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 136
Drill 160 Capital X is made with a figure six inverted, and a figure six right side up. Keep this in mind when making it.
I Tried Bondee so I Can Finally ‘Live’ With My Friends
I don’t have high expectations of social media. Between trash comments from troll accounts and different platforms copying each other instead of coming up with new stuff, the arena’s been bleak for quite some time now. I Tried the ‘Anti-Instagram’ App, BeReal. It’s Boring and I Love It....
travelnoire.com
Meet The Black Expat Who Left The U.S. To Curate Community-Centered, Mindful Retreats In Puerto Viejo
My name is El Shaddai, my friends call me El. I’m of Ethiopian descendency. I was born and raised in the United States in the DC area. About two years ago, I moved to Costa Rica and it’s been a transformative experience here. It’s changed so much of who I am and it’s developed so much of who I am. Primarily one of the biggest changes is that I identified as an educator, a high school teacher, and I’ve kept that label as an educator, but I’ve transitioned into more of my meditative practice. I have always been an educator while working as a high school teacher and it feels good that it has maintained.
Say Hello to the New Quiet Quitting: Rage-Applying
Millennials and Gen Z have a different view of work—instead of climbing the corporate ladder at any cost, they’re quiet quitting and acting their wage. Unlike previous generations, they recognize the signs of a toxic workplace, and instead of burning out, they’re walking out. And if they’re not actually walking out, they’re taking their frustration and anger and channeling it into rage-applying.
TikToker Mocks “Return to Office” Philosophy by Showing Virtually Empty Office Space
The TikTok account phyl & daw (@yousillyhp) went viral on the popular social media platform after uploading a video mocking the notion of employees returning to the office because it helps build a strong work "culture." Article continues below advertisement. In the clip, someone can be seen walking through an...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
It's Not You, It's the Way We've Built our Nation
If you’re feeling lonely, you’re not alone. Loneliness is an increasingly common experience, and it can have severe consequences. People who feel lonely are at higher risk of serious health issues, including heart disease, immune deficiency and depression. Traditionally, loneliness has been viewed as an individual problem requiring...
Comments / 0