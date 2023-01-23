ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
travelnoire.com

Digital Nomad Mentor Sharita Jennings Shares How To Really Move Abroad

With 2023 in full swing, many people are working on executing their game plans for the new year. Sharita Jennings is a digital nomad mentor who helps people turn their dream of living overseas into a reality. From her detailed ebooks to 1-1strategy coaching, Jennings knows the top tips and hacks for living in another country.
travelnoire.com

Journey To Expat Experiences: A New Way To Test Living Abroad

Rising costs of living and a desire to start anew are two on the growing list of reasons people are considering expat life. The decision to live abroad is an exciting yet overwhelming undertaking that, for many, requires extensive research and trial visits. Black Girls Travel Too (BGTT) Founder Danny...
Futurism

People Forced to “Go to Work” in the Metaverse Say It’s a Complete Nightmare

In an apparent attempt to both appeal to the broader public and ink every corporate partnership fathomable, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has put a lot of effort into marketing his expensive metaverse as the future of work. Tech is already integral to the modern workplace, and a lot of people already work fully remote or hybrid schedules — why not join your coworkers in virtual or augmented reality, where you and your legless torso can have 12 computer screens?
travelawaits.com

6 Important Lessons I Learned Moving Abroad In Retirement

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. In my life, I have been and done many things. Some might say “Jack of All Trades, Master of None,” but I prefer to look at it as a fulfilling potpourri of adventures, learning experiences, and ah-ha moments. As...
FLORIDA STATE
travelnoire.com

Media Company Asks "What's It Like Being Black In Japan?"

Recently, media company Jubilee posed the question, “How are Black people regarded in Japan?” Seven participants dove headfirst into the topic of assimilation versus holding fast to one’s own culture. It was part of Jubilee’s insightful SPECTRUM series. The video’s description says, “SPECTRUM is taking over...
travelnoire.com

People Are Visiting This Nigerian Cave And Waterfall For Its 'Healing Powers'

There is a water cave in the community of Awhum, Nigeria said to contain healing properties, according to All Africa. Situated in Enugu State, people come from near and far to cleanse themselves in the cave’s waters. One such individual is Patrick Ogbonna, an Awhum local who regularly visits...
Vice

I Tried Bondee so I Can Finally ‘Live’ With My Friends

I don’t have high expectations of social media. Between trash comments from troll accounts and different platforms copying each other instead of coming up with new stuff, the arena’s been bleak for quite some time now. I Tried the ‘Anti-Instagram’ App, BeReal. It’s Boring and I Love It....
travelnoire.com

Meet The Black Expat Who Left The U.S. To Curate Community-Centered, Mindful Retreats In Puerto Viejo

My name is El Shaddai, my friends call me El. I’m of Ethiopian descendency. I was born and raised in the United States in the DC area. About two years ago, I moved to Costa Rica and it’s been a transformative experience here. It’s changed so much of who I am and it’s developed so much of who I am. Primarily one of the biggest changes is that I identified as an educator, a high school teacher, and I’ve kept that label as an educator, but I’ve transitioned into more of my meditative practice. I have always been an educator while working as a high school teacher and it feels good that it has maintained.
Reader's Digest

Say Hello to the New Quiet Quitting: Rage-Applying

Millennials and Gen Z have a different view of work—instead of climbing the corporate ladder at any cost, they’re quiet quitting and acting their wage. Unlike previous generations, they recognize the signs of a toxic workplace, and instead of burning out, they’re walking out. And if they’re not actually walking out, they’re taking their frustration and anger and channeling it into rage-applying.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

It's Not You, It's the Way We've Built our Nation

If you’re feeling lonely, you’re not alone. Loneliness is an increasingly common experience, and it can have severe consequences. People who feel lonely are at higher risk of serious health issues, including heart disease, immune deficiency and depression. Traditionally, loneliness has been viewed as an individual problem requiring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy