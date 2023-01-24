Boys basketball: 2023 Bergen County Jamboree bracket, scores, schedule

Don Bosco has been chosen the No. 1 seed for the 66th Bergen County Jamboree boys’ basketball tournament.

Ramapo is seeded No. 2 and defending champion Bergen Catholic is No. 3 in a 24-team field that was selected and seeded Monday night by the Jamboree Committee. The top eight seeds enjoy first-round byes, while seeds 9 through 24 square off Thursday at the site of the higher seed.

Lodi did not apply to the Jamboree, which meant 20 teams earned automatic bids with a winning percentage of .650 or better, and four teams received at-large bids: Ridgewood, Demarest, Dwight-Englewood and Northern Highlands.

The Round of 16 will be held Saturday, with four games each at Northern Highlands and Tenafly. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Feb. 4 and semifinals for Feb. 11, both at Hackensack, and the championship will be held Feb. 17 at Fairleigh Dickinson’s Rothman Center in Hackensack.

This file will be updated all tournament long with scores and future schedules. All schedules are subject to change.

First round

Thursday, Jan. 26

(16) Northern Highlands 57, (17) Fort Lee 42

(9) Ridgewood 57, (24) Hasbrouck Heights 35

(13) Demarest 62, (20) Lyndhurst 59 (OT)

(12) Fair Lawn 47, (21) Rutherford, 45

(19) Elmwood Park 46, (14) Dumont 42

(11) River Dell 59, (22) Park Ridge 41

(10) St. Mary 67, (23) Leonia 61

(15) Dwight-Englewood 53, (18) Cresskill 40

Round of 16

Saturday, Jan. 28

At Northern Highlands

(10) St. Mary vs. (7) Ramsey, 11 a.m.

(15) Dwight-Englewood vs. (2) Ramapo, 12:45 p.m.

(9) Ridgewood vs. (8) Pascack Valley, 2:30 p.m.

(16) Northern Highlands vs. (1) Don Bosco, 4:15 p.m.

At Tenafly

(12) Fair Lawn vs. (5) St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

(13) Demarest vs. (4) Teaneck, 12:45 p.m.

(11) River Dell vs. (6) Saddle River Day, 2:30 p.m.

(19) Elmwood Park vs. (3) Bergen Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hackensack

Games at 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hackensack

1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 17 at Fairleigh Dickinson, Hackensack

7 p.m.

Seedings

1. Don Bosco

2. Ramapo

3. Bergen Catholic

4. Teaneck

5. Saddle River Day

6. St. Joseph

7. Ramsey

8. Pascack Valley

9. Ridgewood

10. St. Mary

11. River Dell

12. Fair Lawn

13. Demarest

14. Dumont

15. Dwight-Englewood

16. Northern Highlands

17. Fort Lee

18. Cresskill

19. Elmwood Park

20. Lyndhurst

21. Rutherford

22. Park Ridge

23. Leonia

24. Hasbrouck Heights

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Boys basketball: 2023 Bergen County Jamboree bracket, scores, schedule