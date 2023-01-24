Girls basketball: 2023 Passaic County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

Defending champion Eastside was awarded the No. 1 seed for the 48th Passaic County girls basketball tournament at the Monday, Jan. 23 seeding meeting.

The Ghosts, No. 2 Wayne Hills, No. 3 West Milford and No. 4 Wayne Valley all received byes to the quarterfinals.

Eastside defeated Wayne Valley in last year's final, 46-44, to capture its first county crown since 2016.

This file will be updated all tournament long with scores and future schedules. All schedules are subject to change.

Play-ins

Thursday, Jan. 26

(15) Clifton 57, (18) Paterson Charter 18

(16) Hawthorne 55, (17) Paterson Arts 17

Preliminaries

Thursday, Jan. 26

(13) DePaul 44, (12) Eastern Christian 18

Saturday, Jan. 28

(16) Hawthorne at (9) Pompton Lakes

(15) Clifton at (10) Passaic

(14) Manchester at (11) Kennedy

First round

Saturday, Feb. 4

(13) DePaul at (5) Lakeland

11/14 winner at (6) Passaic Charter

10/15/18 winner at (7) Passaic Tech

9/16/17 winner at (8) Passaic Valley

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 11

8/9/16/17 winner at (1) Eastside

7/10/15/18 winner at (2) Wayne Hills

6/11/14 winner at (3) West Milford

5/12/13 winner at (4) Wayne Valley

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 16 at Passaic Tech

4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 18 at Wayne Valley

2 p.m.

