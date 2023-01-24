ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

Girls basketball: 2023 Passaic County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

By Greg Tartaglia, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvWtP_0kOxAMqQ00

Defending champion Eastside was awarded the No. 1 seed for the 48th Passaic County girls basketball tournament at the Monday, Jan. 23 seeding meeting.

The Ghosts, No. 2 Wayne Hills, No. 3 West Milford and No. 4 Wayne Valley all received byes to the quarterfinals.

Eastside defeated Wayne Valley in last year's final, 46-44, to capture its first county crown since 2016.

This file will be updated all tournament long with scores and future schedules. All schedules are subject to change.

Play-ins

Thursday, Jan. 26

(15) Clifton 57, (18) Paterson Charter 18

(16) Hawthorne 55, (17) Paterson Arts 17

Preliminaries

Thursday, Jan. 26

(13) DePaul 44, (12) Eastern Christian 18

Saturday, Jan. 28

(16) Hawthorne at (9) Pompton Lakes

(15) Clifton at (10) Passaic

(14) Manchester at (11) Kennedy

First round

Saturday, Feb. 4

(13) DePaul at (5) Lakeland

11/14 winner at (6) Passaic Charter

10/15/18 winner at (7) Passaic Tech

9/16/17 winner at (8) Passaic Valley

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 11

8/9/16/17 winner at (1) Eastside

7/10/15/18 winner at (2) Wayne Hills

6/11/14 winner at (3) West Milford

5/12/13 winner at (4) Wayne Valley

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 16 at Passaic Tech

4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 18 at Wayne Valley

2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Girls basketball: 2023 Passaic County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

Comments / 0

Related
njurbannews.com

Coaches honored at NJSCA Hall of Fame event

A crowd of nearly 300 gathered at Pines Manor in Edison on Sunday for the 27th annual New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame awards event, which was held in cooperation with the NJSIAA. A total of 48 coaches were honored, including the 20 who were inducted into the...
EDISON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
IRVINGTON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Renowned NJ Sushi Restaurant, Shumi, Opens Second Location

Shumi in Ridgewood has been regarded as one of, if not the best, sushi restaurants in New Jersey and is now coming to Leonia. The award-winning experience opens on February 2, 2023, at 354 Broad Avenue. It will include an incredible exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral

LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash

An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany.  Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.  
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
NJ.com

Father of 2 killed in 2-vehicle crash on Routes 1 & 9

A 36-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Routes 1 & 9 in Rahway on Saturday night, authorities said. Steven N. De Oliveira, a father of twin 1-year-old boys, was outside his truck repairing a flat tire, according to a report by RLS media.
RAHWAY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Officials Announce Pedestrian Safety Improvement Plans for Montclair Intersection

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Essex County officials announced Tuesday that a traffic "modernization" project is coming to the Watchung Plaza crossroads in Montclair. They added that it is designed to improve pedestrian safety in the area, complete with traffic signals. According to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., the upgrades at Watchung Avenue and Park Street will help enhance the flow of automobile traffic through the commercial zone. “Updating our infrastructure and making sure our roads are safe for our pedestrians and motorists has been one of our ongoing priorities,” DiVincenzo said. DiVincenzo also stated that the design asks for the installation of traffic lights and...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

Police-involved shooting in Kearny, N.J. under investigation

KEARNY, N.J. -- There was gunfire Wednesday morning on a street in Hudson County as law enforcement officers were executing a warrant.Authorities say shots were fired as members of the Hudson and Bergen county prosecutor's offices were at a building in Kearny.A SWAT team was also there.We're told no one was hit by bullets, but it hasn't been revealed who fired a weapon or if a suspect is under arrest.
KEARNY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

The Maddox + Musuko: Restaurant Duo Coming Soon to Montclair

Montclair has been buzzing about a new pair of restaurants opening at 193 Glenridge Avenue. Many will remember this location as The Crosby, a popular eatery that shut down during the pandemic. While people may have initially been disappointed to hear about The Crosby’s permanent closure, what’s opening in its place is meant to be bigger and better. The family-owned Essex Restaurant Group is behind a fresh new concept for the Montclair food and beverage scene. The newly renovated building will house The Maddox, a high-end steakhouse and bar, and Musuko, a sophisticated open-concept pan-Asian kitchen, sushi bar, and cocktail lounge. The Montclair Girl recently spoke with Alexa Dell’Ermo, Head of Operations and Beverage Director, to get the inside scoop. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into what’s to come from this hot new restaurant and nightlife establishment.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy