Girls basketball: 2023 Passaic County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule
Defending champion Eastside was awarded the No. 1 seed for the 48th Passaic County girls basketball tournament at the Monday, Jan. 23 seeding meeting.
The Ghosts, No. 2 Wayne Hills, No. 3 West Milford and No. 4 Wayne Valley all received byes to the quarterfinals.
Eastside defeated Wayne Valley in last year's final, 46-44, to capture its first county crown since 2016.
This file will be updated all tournament long with scores and future schedules. All schedules are subject to change.
Play-ins
Thursday, Jan. 26
(15) Clifton 57, (18) Paterson Charter 18
(16) Hawthorne 55, (17) Paterson Arts 17
Preliminaries
Thursday, Jan. 26
(13) DePaul 44, (12) Eastern Christian 18
Saturday, Jan. 28
(16) Hawthorne at (9) Pompton Lakes
(15) Clifton at (10) Passaic
(14) Manchester at (11) Kennedy
First round
Saturday, Feb. 4
(13) DePaul at (5) Lakeland
11/14 winner at (6) Passaic Charter
10/15/18 winner at (7) Passaic Tech
9/16/17 winner at (8) Passaic Valley
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Feb. 11
8/9/16/17 winner at (1) Eastside
7/10/15/18 winner at (2) Wayne Hills
6/11/14 winner at (3) West Milford
5/12/13 winner at (4) Wayne Valley
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 16 at Passaic Tech
4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb. 18 at Wayne Valley
2 p.m.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Girls basketball: 2023 Passaic County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule
