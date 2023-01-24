ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU women's basketball keeps Big Ten title hopes alive with impressive road win at Michigan

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWkvQ_0kOxALxh00

Once again IU women's basketball went on the road to play a ranked team, and once again the sixth-ranked Hoosiers didn't blink.

Indiana followed parts of a script that — to this point in the season — has been nearly flawless to beat No. 16 Michigan, 92-83, in Ann Arbor. Mackenzie Holmes dominated the post. Grace Berger was steady with the ball. This time, a few less-expected contributors stepped up as well.

The Hoosiers are now 18-1 on the season and are tied atop the Big Ten with Iowa and Ohio State at 8-1 in conference play. The Hawkeyes beat the Buckeyes on Monday night. Ohio State visits Bloomington Thursday night.

Sara Scalia had her best game in weeks

After transferring from Minnesota over the offseason, Scalia spent the weeks leading up to Monday mired in a shooting slump, a 3-point specialist down to 30% from deep and out of the starting lineup for the first time since Grace Berger returned from her knee injury.

Scalia connected on her second shot attempt of the game against Michigan, a trey from the wing. Then she knocked down a floater from midrange. Then a pull-up jumper.

With the Wolverines hedging hard on ball handlers like Berger, the senior wing finished the night with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. It was a season high and her first time in double figures since Dec. 18. For a player who entered the season expected to be a major contributor, it was a welcome return to form. It sparked a solid collective performance from deep for the Hoosiers, who have struggled to find consistency from beyond the arc and shot 50% in Ann Arbor.

Indiana contained Emily Kiser

IU threw a handful of looks at Michigan's leading scorer, a Noblesville grad. All were effective. Sydney Parrish, Holmes and Lilly Meister all spent time guarding Kiser as she finished the night with 15 points but missed nine of her 13 attempts from the field. The Hoosiers didn't often throw a traditional double team at her, but the guards sank down when she got the ball in the post, clogging up the paint as she tried to operate.

When she did have an opportunity to go one-on-one early in the second half, Meister stuffed her attempt at the rim. Late in the third quarter, Kiser tried to put a shoulder into Yarden Garzon, who held her ground and forced a travel.

With Holmes on the bench with four fouls in the fourth quarter, Meister stayed steady on Kiser, picking up another block as the Wolverines tried to make a late push.

Grace Berger was the closer

Michigan whittled an Indiana lead that had been as many as 17 points down to single digits in the fourth quarter, and Berger took over.

She had been relatively quiet to that point. The Wolverines played her as aggressively as any team has this season, double-teaming her hard off of ball screens to get the ball out of her hands and force a pair of turnovers early. It didn't matter late. Berger spun inside the arc to set up an and-one to stem a Michigan run. A fadeaway and a layup in quick succession brought the lead back to 10 with under four minutes remaining and swung the momentum back into the Hoosiers' favor.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU women's basketball keeps Big Ten title hopes alive with impressive road win at Michigan

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach

The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota

IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

IU coach Woodson recovering from COVID, won’t be at Minnesota game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Mike Woodson, coach of the Indiana University men’s basketball team, will not lead Wednesday night’s game because he is recovering from COVID-19, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun reports. The Hoosiers will play the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 9 p.m. Eastern in Williams...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected

STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of Indianapolis Surgeon Dr. Scott Mimms calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. A petition was submitted Friday to the Medical Licensing Board and will be considered at the board’s meeting set for Thursday morning. Mimms, who specializes in cosmetic surgery and advertises on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy