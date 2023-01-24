ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing police will ‘monitor’ man wearing mask, carrying hammer, scissors

By Lansing State Journal staff
 3 days ago
EAST LANSING – The East Lansing Police Department in a social media post Monday night said it is aware of concerns by residents and students and staff at Michigan State University about a man wearing a black plastic mask and carrying a hammer and scissors in the downtown business district.

The department said it has been in contact with the man and his family in recent weeks.

“Community members are advised that ELPD’s police officers and social worker have been in communication with this individual several times over the last couple of weeks and, over the weekend, two ELPD officers met with the individual and his family members to discuss his recent behavior,” the department said in its statement. “At the meeting, it was explained to the individual by ELPD’s officers and his family members that his behavior has raised concerns in the community.

“ELPD staff along with ELPD’s Neighborhood Resource Teams and Crisis Intervention Team have been working with local partners to monitor this individual for any law violations or other interventions. ELPD has and will continue to provide services to this individual and to all our community members who reach out for assistance.”

The department said it appreciated the communication that community members have shared and reminded residents to call 911 in an emergency or to call the department’s non-emergency phone number, 517-351-422,0 for non-emergency matters.

