ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Chicago Bulls Handle Atlanta Hawks 111-100

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agXZL_0kOxAGY400

Summary of the Chicago Bulls' home victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Summary

In their third meeting of the season, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-100. It was another example of one step forward, two steps back for Atlanta. It has been the story of the season thus far.

The night got off to an inauspicious start when De'Andre Hunter (acute asthma) joined Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring tightness) on the injury report. To make matters worse, the short-handed Hawks were unrecognizable during the game.

Atlanta turned the ball over 13 times in the first half (they average 12.9 turnovers per game). Trae Young was not himself, shooting 0-5 deep, missing three free throws, and committing six turnovers.

Despite not having Okongwu, Atlanta's frontcourt played well. Clint Capela and John Collins held their own on the boards and in the paint. However, Atlanta's defense had no answers for DeMar DeRozan. The veteran forward led Chicago with 26 points in his 1,000th career game.

Additionally, Chicago's perimeter players deserve credit for their smothering defense and limiting turnovers on offense. Don't look now, but Chicago has won three straight games and has a pivotal road game against the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night.

Chicago improves 22-24, while Atlanta falls to 24-24 on the season. After tonight's game, Atlanta flies to Oklahoma City, where they play the Thunder on Wednesday night.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 21 PTS, 13 AST

Dejounte Murray - 20PTS, 7 REB

Clint Capela - 16 PTS, 12 REB

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan - 26 PTS, 6 AST

Zach LaVine - 20 PTS, 6 REB

Patrick Williams - 18 PTS,10 REB

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Marner scores quickly in OT to lift Maple Leafs over Rangers

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Pontus Holmberg scored early and Timothy Liljegren had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (30-11-8). Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots and improved to 14-0-1 at home, further cementing his place in Toronto’s crease ahead of Matt Murray. “Dialed,” teammate William Nylander said. “On top of his game.” Filip Chytil scored twice for New York (26-14-8), and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy