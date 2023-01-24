ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert issued for Muncie woman canceled

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert issued for a Muncie woman has been canceled.

The Muncie Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Peggy Wright.

She had last been seen at 6:44 p.m. Monday, and was believed to be in "extreme danger and may require medical assistance," according to a release.

The Silver Alert was issued at 9:58 p.m. Monday. City police reported shortly after 11 p.m. that Wright had been located.

