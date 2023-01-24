ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Monday, Jan. 23

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Old Rochester 65, Nauset 62

The Bulldogs  (9-3, 5-2 SCC) rallied back from an 18-point deficit in the first half. ORR trailed by 12 early in the fourth quarter and fought back to capture its ninth win of the season. “The kids showed resolve in the fourth against a very big and physical team,” said Old Rochester head coach Steve Carvalho. “(Sawyer) Fox played great and shot well including two pressure and key free throws to put us up three in the waning seconds. (Braden) Yeomans kept us in it in the first half with 14 points and three threes and (Liam) Geraghty was money down the stretch behind the arc.” Sawyer Fox had a team-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals while Braden Yeomans had 16 points, five assists and three steals. Liam Geraghty had 15 points while Jacob Smith added 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fn5gD_0kOx73wM00

Bristol-Plymouth 62, Old Colony 57

Ryan Scott led Old Colony with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals while Matt McGuiggan added 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Max Finney chipped in with 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Trevor Taveira contributed 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals. “Old Colony Cougars played with heart and great defense against a good Bristol-Plymouth (team),” said Old Colony head coach Matt Trahan. “The Cougars led early in the game and couldn’t hold on.” Old Colony (8-3) hosts Cape Tech on Wednesday.

POLL Vote for the Standard-Times Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Bedford 47, Somerset Berkley 41

Behind balanced scoring, the Whalers captured their seventh win of the season. Lexi Thompson had a team-high 15 points while Vanessa Bucha added 12 and Zaria Anderson chipped in with 10. New Bedford (7-3, 1-3 SEC) hosts Barnstable on Thursday.

POLL Vote for the Standard-Times Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22

GIRLS SWIMMING

Apponequet 89, Old Rochester 76

Kallie Fournier won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly and teamed up with Mackenzie Owen, Charlotte Carvalho and Lauren Bernaiche to win the 200 medley relay. Other winners for Apponequet were Carvalho in the 200 freestyle, Bernaiche in the 100 freestyle, Owen in the 100 backstroke, Maddie Voci in the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay team of Bernaiche, Owen, Nora McClurkin and Carvalho. For Old Rochester, Katie Anderson won the 50 freestyle while Elizabeth Chubb was first in the 100 breaststroke. They teamed up with Abbie Daniels and Corrine Hibbert to finish first in the 400 freestyle relay.

BOYS SWIMMING

Old Rochester 90, Apponequet 56

Tate Peterson won two individual events —100 butterfly and 100 freestyle — and swam on a pair of winning relays to pace the Bulldogs. He teamed up with Jaymison Grunschel, Lee Grondin and Riley Karo to win both the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Grunschel also won the 500 freestyle while Jacob Iappini was first in the 200 IM. For Apponequet, Hunter Owen won both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke  and swam on the winning 200 medley relay along with David Jope, Eugene Jung, and Levi Jope. Jung won the 50 freestyle while David Jope was first in the 100 breaststroke.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Monday, Jan. 23

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

Still skating after all these years

If you go to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink during public skating on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, you might see three hockey amigos from yesteryear doing laps together. They will be shooting the breeze, but almost certainly they will be wishing they were shooting a puck. If you were...
capeandislands.org

Eagles and Ospreys

If you found yourself heading out to the hinterlands of Outer Cape Cod in the last week, your eagle eyes may have noticed some hulking shapes atop one of the Osprey nests by the Orleans rotary, the ones in the powerlines that cross Cedar Pond. Did the Ospreys hear that winter never set in and decide to return early? Or are gulls just way bigger than you realized? No, those big birds are in fact a pair of adult Bald Eagles, and they are the latest examples of a housing market trend I have been noting for a few years – eagles squatting in Osprey nests.
ORLEANS, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists

"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 51, killed in crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 51-year-old man was killed in a crash in Lincoln Tuesday night. The two-car crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Old River Road near the Woonsocket city line. Capt. Kyle Wingate said when they arrived at the scene, they saw the two cars with...
LINCOLN, RI
1420 WBSM

Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach

Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
WESTPORT, MA
WMTW

Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says

A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
DUXBURY, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy