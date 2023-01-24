Milltrust Ventures, a London, UK and Singapore-based enterprise funding arm of Milltrust International, launched the Good Protein Fund. Established in partnership with Earth First Food Ventures, a meals tech enterprise capital platform with a presence in Switzerland, US, India, Brazil, and Greece, the fund will spend money on the main various protein corporations of tomorrow targeted on plant-based proteins, cultivated meat, and fermentation applied sciences, in addition to the infrastructure that may assist scale this rising business.

2 DAYS AGO