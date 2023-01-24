Read full article on original website
Pegasus Tech Ventures Launches US $100M Fund with Denka Company
Pegasus Tech Ventures, a San Jose, CA-based international enterprise capital agency devoted to supporting company innovation, established a $100m company fund with Denka Company Limited, a significant Japanese chemical substances, supplies science, and life science firm. The brand new fund marks the entry of the 107 year-old chemical firm into...
GamesPad Acquires Mompozt
GamesPad, a Street City, British Virgin Islands-based supplier of a gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, acquired Mompozt, a Miami, FL-based video manufacturing studios specializing in high-quality animation and cinematic manufacturing. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, GamesPad will additional develop its ecosystem and can have...
Senken Raises USD $7.5M in Funding
Senken, a Berlin, Germany and Cape City, South Africa-based local weather finance buying and selling platform of on-chain carbon credit, raised USD $7.5M in funding. The spherical was led by Apparent Ventures, with participation from Offline Ventures, Inflection, Kraken Ventures and Local weather Capital. The corporate intends to make use...
ProovStation Raises €10.4M in Funding
ProovStation, a Lion, France-based supplier of automated automobile testing options assisted by Synthetic Intelligence, raised €10.4M in funding. The spherical was led by Supernova Make investments, with participation from Otium Capital, and Crédit Agricole Création. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to consolidate its...
Zift Solutions Raises $70M in Funding
Zift Solutions, a Cary, NC-based supplier of Associate Relationship Administration (PRM) and By-Channel Advertising Automation (TCMA) software program, raised $70m in funding. Investcorp Expertise Companions led the spherical with participation from institutional buyers Arrowroot, Oxx, SSM, and AshGrove Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for go-to-market...
Supernormal Raises $10M in Seed Funding
Supernormal, a Stockholm, Sweden and NYC-based supplier of a generative AI note-taking platform for enterprise communication, raised $10M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Balderton Capital, with participation from EQT Ventures, Acequia Capital and byFounders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden the group...
Robotic Actuator Market Comprehensive Insights, Research Analysis and Competitive Outlook for Future 2023- THK, Parker, ABB, Tsubakimoto Chain, PI (Physik Instrumente) L.P, SMC
The robotic Actuator Market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to develop at a CAGR of 13.10% in the course of the forecast interval 2023-2032. Robotic Actuator Market analysis report is an important supply of knowledge that provides current and upcoming technical...
SKY Leasing Raises $770M for Sky Fund V
Sky Leasing, a San Francisco, CA-based various asset supervisor with expertise investing institutional capital in aviation, closed Sky Fund V, L.P., at roughly $770m. The agency acquired capital commitments from current and new buyers that embody world insurance coverage corporations, sovereigns, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and household places of work.
VisioLab Raises Additional €2M in Seed Funding
VisioLab, an Osnabrück, Germany-based firm that gives AI-based self-checkout options for meals service suppliers, raised €2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Excessive-Tech Gründerfonds, with participation from zwei.7, NBank Capital, Axel Springer & Porsche Accelerator, and Jens Ohr. Led by CEO Tim Niekamp, VisioLab provides...
Vision Ridge Partners Raises $700M for Annex Fund
Vision Ridge Partners, a Boulder, Colo., and New York – based mostly sustainable actual belongings investor, closed SAF Annex Fund with $700m of capital commitments. The Fund acquired assist from a various base of current Imaginative and prescient Ridge shoppers in addition to new institutional buyers, together with main sovereign wealth fund, endowment, basis, household workplace, public pension and guide buyers.
Crux Raises $50M in Funding
Crux, a San Francisco, CA-based end-to-end knowledge integration, transformation, and observability answer, raised $50M in extra beforehand unannounced enterprise funding. The spherical was led by Two Sigma and Goldman Sachs Asset Administration for a complete of $157M raised up to now. Two Sigma, Goldman Sachs Asset Administration. Crux is a...
iLife Raises $17M in Series A Funding
ILife Technologies, a Palo Alto, CA-based supplier of a entrance finish “Working System” (OS) for insurance coverage carriers and companies, raised $17M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Basis Capital, Brewer Lane Ventures, and SCOR Ventures, with participation from GTMFund and OpenView Companions. Notable former...
GeoComply Solutions Receives New Investment
GeoComply Solutions, a Vancouver, Canada-based geolocation safety supplier, obtained a brand new funding from Norwest Enterprise Companions and Arctos Sports activities Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for continued development in its core markets and assist speed up...
Meati Foods Raises Series C Funding
Meati Foods, a Boulder, CO-based producer of animal-free, whole-food protein created from mushroom root, raised an undisclosed quantity in Sequence C funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding raised up to now to greater than $250m, was led by Revolution Development, with the newest contribution by Rockefeller Capital. The corporate...
Milltrust Ventures and Earth First Food Ventures Launch Smart Protein Fund
Milltrust Ventures, a London, UK and Singapore-based enterprise funding arm of Milltrust International, launched the Good Protein Fund. Established in partnership with Earth First Food Ventures, a meals tech enterprise capital platform with a presence in Switzerland, US, India, Brazil, and Greece, the fund will spend money on the main various protein corporations of tomorrow targeted on plant-based proteins, cultivated meat, and fermentation applied sciences, in addition to the infrastructure that may assist scale this rising business.
DailyPay Raises $260M in Funding
DailyPay, a NYC-based monetary know-how firm, secured $260m in funding. The funding is split between revolving credit score facility capability supplied by Barclays and Angelo Gordon, and new time period mortgage funding from SVB Capital and a fund managed by Neuberger Berman. The corporate intends to make use of the...
Rumin8 Raises US$12M Phase 2 Seed Funding
Rumin8, a Perth, Australia-based local weather know-how firm, raised $12M in Section 2 Seed funding. The spherical was led by Breakthrough Power Ventures, with participation from Harvest Street Group. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its commercialization efforts in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and...
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
Free From Market Raises $2.1M in Seed Funding
Free From Market, a Kansas Metropolis, MO-based supplier of a patient-driven digital platform, raised $2.1M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Bluestein Ventures, with participation from Acumen America, Beta Growth, KCRise Fund, 1st Course Capital and AssetBlue Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Betterview Raises New Funding Round
Betterview, a San Francisco, CA-based insurtech firm that enables insurers to determine and handle actual property danger, accomplished a brand new spherical of funding of undisclosed quantity. Backers included current traders EMC Insurance coverage, Guidewire Software program, Nationwide, MaidenRE, and ManchesterStory. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
