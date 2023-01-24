Read full article on original website
Power out at Fashion Place Shopping Center in East Bakersfield
PG&E says they're investigating the cause of the outage, which appears to be affecting the entire shopping center.
2-vehicle crash slows southbound I-5 traffic near Ft. Tejon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, two vehicles crashed on the southbound I-5 near Laval Road causing delays for motorists. According to CHP, it is a crash involving a shuttle bus and a passenger vehicle just after 3:30 p.m. There are no reports of any serious injuries […]
Light rain expected in areas of Kern County
Drought conditions across Kern County have improved significantly in the last few weeks. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data published today, most of Kern County is under moderate drought. However, Eastern Kern County including Tehachapi and desert communities remain under the severe category. High pressure will remain in control keeping us dry and […]
BCSD: Gas shut off at Noble Elementary School after reported leak
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Mark Luque sent a letter to parents, guardians, and staff of Noble Elementary School about a reported gas smell that caused a gas shut-off Tuesday. According to the letter from the superintendent, on January 23, 2023, at around 4:30 p.m....
Train possibly kills pedestrian at 32nd and H streets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person may have been killed after getting run over by a train tonight near downtown Bakersfield. Police and fire crews responded to a call that someone was hit on the tracks near H and 32nd streets at around 6:30 p.m. A body was seen...
Hwy 166 in Maricopa expected to stay closed until the end of January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said extensive damage to a portion of Highway 166 in Maricopa will keep the closure in place until the end of the month. Caltrans officials said sections of the roadway will need to be rebuilt and repaved because of a sinkhole. Highway 166 is currently closed between Maricopa and the […]
Cleanup underway after 10 railroad cars derailed near Tehachapi
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cleanup is underway in Tehachapi after about 10 Union Pacific railroad cars derailed. A Union Pacific representative said on Saturday, January 21, at around 2 a.m., about 10 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Tehachapi. The representative said no one was hurt. Union Pacific said...
24-year anniversary since Bakersfield snowfall
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, Jan. 25, 2023, marks the 24th anniversary of the last measurable snowfall in Bakersfield. The south valley received 4-6 inches of snow on this date in 1999. It created a rare winter wonderland in Bakersfield. Do you have photos from that snow day? Share...
Bakersfield, Kern River Valley makes Cal Water's top water-saving districts for Dec. 2022
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield and the Kern River Valley made the list of Cal Water’s top water-saving districts for December 2022. California Water Service, Cal Water, said customers surpassed the state’s conservation target of 15% in December 2022, saving 16.5% company-wide over December 2020. In a...
2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
Food truck selection at Rosedale and Calloway offers variety and community
"All races, we get them here. They're all happy. There's something to offer for each one of them," says Fabian Alex Ruiz, who manages the corner lot.
Police investigating apparent home invasion in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an apparent home invasion Thursday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Limoges Way near Haggin Oaks Park at around 8 p.m. A 17 News photojournalist saw about a dozen law enforcement officials outside the home. Officers were seen entering and exiting the home. […]
Long-time Bakersfield resident was a victim in the Monterey Park mass shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Monterey Park mass shooting is a traumatic and shocking blow to the Asian Pacific Islander community across the nation and the pain is felt here in the heart of Kern. One of the 11 people killed in the southland was a long-time resident of Bakersfield. Her name was Diana Tom. […]
2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
KCSO, Lamont Auto Repair offer free painting, etching of catalytic converters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office and Lamont Auto Repair are offering free painting and etching of catalytic converters next Saturday, Feb. 4, to deter thefts. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lamont Auto Repair is located at 9804 Main Street. Interested...
General Plan update: What is RISE?
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is looking for input on a plan to develop a roadmap for its future. Chris Boyle from the City's Planning Commission talked about what RISE means and the survey the public can take to share their thoughts and ideas. For more...
Kern Health Systems awarded $19 million to address homelessness in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Funds were being awarded to organizations across Kern County who had a comprehensive plan to help the unhoused. Kern Health Systems, the independent public agency that governs Kern Family Health Care, received over $19 million dollars of state Department of Health Care Services incentive funds.
Bakersfield woman’s catalytic converter stolen from her specially modified vehicle while she shopped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman says her catalytic converter was stolen from her specially modified SUV in broad daylight while she shopped at a Home Depot. “We were only in the garden section for 20 minutes,” Cheryl Powell said. “Came outside put my plants in the back of the car, went to start […]
Hulu documentary takes aim at crime in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A trailer for a new Hulu documentary is bringing to light homicides and excessive force by law enforcement in Kern County. The documentary shows families who have lost loved ones here and families who have witnessed excessive force from police, and a police officer who collected drugs and then sold them for a profit.
