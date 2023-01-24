ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

2-vehicle crash slows southbound I-5 traffic near Ft. Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, two vehicles crashed on the southbound I-5 near Laval Road causing delays for motorists. According to CHP, it is a crash involving a shuttle bus and a passenger vehicle just after 3:30 p.m. There are no reports of any serious injuries […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Light rain expected in areas of Kern County

Drought conditions across Kern County have improved significantly in the last few weeks. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data published today, most of Kern County is under moderate drought. However, Eastern Kern County including Tehachapi and desert communities remain under the severe category. High pressure will remain in control keeping us dry and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

BCSD: Gas shut off at Noble Elementary School after reported leak

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Mark Luque sent a letter to parents, guardians, and staff of Noble Elementary School about a reported gas smell that caused a gas shut-off Tuesday. According to the letter from the superintendent, on January 23, 2023, at around 4:30 p.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Train possibly kills pedestrian at 32nd and H streets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person may have been killed after getting run over by a train tonight near downtown Bakersfield. Police and fire crews responded to a call that someone was hit on the tracks near H and 32nd streets at around 6:30 p.m. A body was seen...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hwy 166 in Maricopa expected to stay closed until the end of January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said extensive damage to a portion of Highway 166 in Maricopa will keep the closure in place until the end of the month. Caltrans officials said sections of the roadway will need to be rebuilt and repaved because of a sinkhole. Highway 166 is currently closed between Maricopa and the […]
MARICOPA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Cleanup underway after 10 railroad cars derailed near Tehachapi

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cleanup is underway in Tehachapi after about 10 Union Pacific railroad cars derailed. A Union Pacific representative said on Saturday, January 21, at around 2 a.m., about 10 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Tehachapi. The representative said no one was hurt. Union Pacific said...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

24-year anniversary since Bakersfield snowfall

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, Jan. 25, 2023, marks the 24th anniversary of the last measurable snowfall in Bakersfield. The south valley received 4-6 inches of snow on this date in 1999. It created a rare winter wonderland in Bakersfield. Do you have photos from that snow day? Share...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigating apparent home invasion in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an apparent home invasion Thursday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Limoges Way near Haggin Oaks Park at around 8 p.m. A 17 News photojournalist saw about a dozen law enforcement officials outside the home. Officers were seen entering and exiting the home. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

General Plan update: What is RISE?

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is looking for input on a plan to develop a roadmap for its future. Chris Boyle from the City's Planning Commission talked about what RISE means and the survey the public can take to share their thoughts and ideas. For more...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern Health Systems awarded $19 million to address homelessness in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Funds were being awarded to organizations across Kern County who had a comprehensive plan to help the unhoused. Kern Health Systems, the independent public agency that governs Kern Family Health Care, received over $19 million dollars of state Department of Health Care Services incentive funds.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Hulu documentary takes aim at crime in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A trailer for a new Hulu documentary is bringing to light homicides and excessive force by law enforcement in Kern County. The documentary shows families who have lost loved ones here and families who have witnessed excessive force from police, and a police officer who collected drugs and then sold them for a profit.
KERN COUNTY, CA

