Former Clark County jailer requests gag order in federal cases

Wave 3
2 men in court for death of Jefferson County Sheriff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men facing murder charges for the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley were in court Tuesday. Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell gave statements in a suppression hearing. Both men are facing complicity to murder charges with $500,000 bonds. Deputy Shirley was shot around 2:30 a.m....
Grandmaster Jay pleads guilty, gets one year added to sentence
John F. Johnson, AKA Grandmaster Jay, pleaded guilty Thursday to five counts of wanton endangerment for pointing an assault rifle at five Louisville Metro police officers. The one-year sentence will run concurrent to his seven-year federal sentence.
Wave 3
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to prison for pointing rifle at officers during protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was federally convicted for pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers during protests over Breonna Taylor’s death has been sentenced in Kentucky for additional charges. John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as “Grandmaster Jay,” entered a guilty plea for five counts of wanton...
wdrb.com
Former Louisville Metro Corrections officer sentenced to three years in prison for use of excessive force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Corrections officer convicted of using excessive force when he attacked an inmate, breaking his jaw, was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison. Darrell Taylor was facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him...
wdrb.com
Arrest of southern Indiana bakery employee for theft leads to 2 drug arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery employee faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their employer. According to court documents, Brittany Colglazier was arrested last week. The owner of H&R Bakery in Salem, Indiana, reported to police that about $12,000 was stolen. The next day, the owner...
Local News Digital
‘All Safe’ after bomb, gun threats at Jennings County schools
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) is conducting an investigation after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Jennings County High School on Thursday. A separate threat of a gun on campus at Jennings County Middle School was made after the evacuation and investigators ultimately determined the schools were safe after extensive searches of both.
wslmradio.com
Scott County Inmate Roster – 1-24-23
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-44.1-2-9(FL6) ~ FAILURE TO APPEAR — IF CHARGE WAS A FELONY. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. ROGER, LOGAN. Booking #:. SCJAIL:2023-000063. Release Date:. 01-23-2023 – 9:30 pm. Booking Date:. 01-23-2023...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused of groping men may be tied to incident in Canada
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools accused of dressing up like a woman and groping men may have also gone international. Michael Mascardo now faces eight total charges after more alleged victims came forward -- and now police are trying to connect him to an incident in Canada.
WLKY.com
2 plead guilty in connection to torture killing of Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have pleaded guilty in connection to the torture killing of a Louisville man. In September 2020, Jeremy Lind's body was found off Lentz Avenue. Lind had been kidnapped, beaten and suffocated. James Branham and Samantha Johnson both pleaded guilty to charges in connection to...
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor Case
Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night during a protest over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision earlier in the day that none of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be held accountable.
wvih.com
LMPD Officers Receive New Marijuana Possession Instructions
wdrb.com
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested after 5-hour standoff with Jeffersonville police, SWAT
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man was taken into custody Thursday evening on an attempted murder warrant after an over five-hour standoff with Jeffersonville police and SWAT. According to Maj. Isaac Parker, the standoff ended around 6:15 p.m. The man, who has yet to be identified, was barricaded in an...
crothersvilletimes.com
Two Charged After Police Seize over 400 Fentanyl Pills
Pills that have resulted in a number of overdose deaths in Scott and surrounding counties were taken off the street on Thursday, Jan. 12 when Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies concluded a drug investigation with two arrests. Arrested were Kalan Lee Bowling, 30, and his wife, Kaylin Coulston, 32, both...
FBI Louisville updates outdated policy regarding 'use of force'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville division announced major changes in the agency's policy regarding officers use of force. Officials said the policy hasn't been updated since 2004. It only applies to Department of Justice (DOJ) agencies, so the FBI, Marshal Service, DEA and ATF agencies...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-24-23
Dealing in methamphetamine – amount at least 5 but <10 grams and enhancing circumstance applies. Dealing in methamphetamine – amount at least 10 grams. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia.
Wave 3
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point, and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
Wave 3
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 poeple killed in Indiana house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a home that was fully engulfed around 5:30 a.m. Investigators with the JCSO called the...
Authorities investigate fatal house fire in southern Indiana
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in Jennings County that took the lives of three people early Tuesday morning. The Jennings County Sheriff's Department posted on social media saying deputies responded to the fully involved house fire in the northern Columbia Township, which is located slightly north east of North Vernon.
wslmradio.com
Over 3/4 Pound of Meth Seized East of Salem
A Seymour couple was arrested east of Salem Monday with over 3/4 pound of Meth in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Charles Root, age 43 of Seymour, IN. The passenger was identified as Shannon Root, age 40 of Seymour, IN. The subjects were arrested and remanded...
