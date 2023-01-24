Read full article on original website
Picturing Evanston
The yellow roof of Key Club Cleaners, 433 Asbury Ave., is easy to spot from a distance, but where did the “Club” go? (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
The story behind Evanston’s ‘Stitch’
One of the most prominent pieces of Evanston public art is Stitch, at the intersection of Green Bay Road, Emerson Street and Ridge Avenue. The intersection is a complicated one, revamped in 2016-2017 by the City of Evanston to smooth out the complex and confusing traffic pattern. “The project cost...
Rent hikes displacing tenants in city’s southeast section
For more than a century, the southeast corner of Evanston, east of Chicago Avenue and south of Dempster Street, has featured a long line of apartment buildings housing residents such as graduate students, professors and young families. Many of those buildings had the same ownership for decades. The Wirtz family,...
Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at Fleetwood-Jourdain is Feb. 5
Enjoy an afternoon of fun and dancing from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, and make a lifetime of memories at the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St. There will be dancing, crafts, games and so much more. The dance is for children 5 to...
Art Makers Outpost enlivens south Evanston
Valerie Kahan had a dream to build the first LEED-certified art center in Evanston, an energy efficient and sustainable operation that would offer creativity and community for everyone. Her dream has adapted to fiscal realities, is not LEED-certified and she said it’s still “in startup mode,” but Art Makers Outpost,...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Have a problem seeing newsletter images? Let us know the details. And you can read this newsletter on the web instead. Good Thursday morning, Evanston. These Evanston Township High School musicians were ready for their moment in the spotlight Tuesday at the Student Honors Recital. Click here to see more Richard Cahan photos of the students in performance.
Minding Our Own Businesses: Evanston GoFundMe efforts aid massage, burgers, books
Since I’ve started writing about GoFundMe pages, readers have begun sharing information about more local businesses using this online crowdfunding tool. Carla Eason, a massage therapist, owns a small business, Body Works by Carla, that has recently faced adversity. Her GoFundMe page was set up by acupuncturist and colleague Amy Landolt.
Downtown Evanston’s InSidewalk Sale is this weekend
Born into Evanston basketball, Zuri Ransom is now a star of it
Back when Zuri Ransom was a third grader, at the end of her school day she would make her way to Evanston Township High School. In those days she’d yet to become known as “Zuri” at Beardsley Gym – instead, the 9-year-old was just “Little Ransom.”
Q&A with ETHS Superintendent Marcus Campbell
After longtime Evanston Township High School Superintendent Eric Witherspoon retired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, a familiar face – Principal and Assistant Superintendent Marcus Campbell – stepped into Witherspoon’s shoes. Campbell has spent his entire career in education at ETHS, going from a rank-and-file...
Evanston moves up to medium Covid risk, Cook County stays at medium
The seven-day average of new Covid cases in Evanston was 13.9 on Jan. 25, up from 11.6 in the prior week. The chart below, prepared by the City of Evanston, reflects the number of new cases of Evanstonians for the last 30 days and the seven-day moving average. In Illinois,...
Understanding Evanston’s achievement gap: Study finds money-mind connection
Editor’s note: This occasional series will explore various aspects of childhood achievement, readiness and markers for success and how they relate to Evanston. In considering Evanston’s achievement gap, one of the largest in the country, there are many things known: that the gap between racial and ethnic groups occurs between birth and third grade, that academic growth happens at similar rates between grades three and eight regardless of race or income, and that the reasons for the gap are socioeconomically driven. For the poor, opportunity is too expensive, and those disparities have lifelong, adverse effects on their children.
Second ward weighs Ryan Field and redistricting
The proposed redevelopment of Northwestern University’s Ryan Field was the main topic of the discussion at the Second Ward meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, with school officials dominating the conversation. “We feel that this project is going to provide generational benefits for individuals from Howard Street all the way to...
City OKs police access to ETHS security cameras; ETHS board to vote next
At its Feb. 6 meeting, the Evanston Township High School board will consider granting the Evanston Police Department access to its surveillance camera footage in the event of an emergency. The move would amend a 2019 intergovernmental agreement between the school district and the city designed “to share public safety...
Clark Street closure between Orrington and Sherman avenues, Jan. 30 through Feb. 2
Power Construction will be conducting crane lift activities on Clark Street between Orrington Avenue and Sherman Avenue beginning January 30. Work will continue through February 2. Construction activities will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. A full street closure will take place in order to erect...
Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Moskal retires after 34 years of service
After more than 34 years of dedicated service, Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Moskal retired on January 19. Moskal began his career in Evanston as a firefighter on August 15, 1988. Joe recently received a Special Recognition Award for working diligently during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a profound...
Housing, crosswalks, allergen-free food: Many priorities for federal Covid aid, but funds dwindle
With Evanston’s one-time bountiful pot of federal Covid recovery funds running down, a number of programs and projects are in consideration before officials turn off the tap. The city learned in March, 2021, that it would be receiving $43.1 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds designed to...
Police: After armed altercation, second incident on Crawford was case of mistaken identity
The Evanston Police Department is providing an update on its investigation into two recent altercations reported in the 2500 block of Crawford Avenue. At 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Evanston Police responded to the 2500 block of Crawford Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, officers learned that an employee of the Barbereux School, James Coffey, had a verbal altercation with an individual clearing snow at a neighboring residence, resulting in Coffey allegedly pointing a handgun at the other party. The altercation did not escalate further and no one was injured. Coffey was arrested by officers on a charge of aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
