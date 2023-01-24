Police: 18-year-old man charged with murder in killing of 2 teens at Des Moines alternative school for at-risk youth

Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center
DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
KCRG.com
Des Moines Police release victims names in shooting
Racial equity groups frustrated with response to video of Devonna Walker. More than three weeks later, no one has been arrested and it's not unclear if anyone will face criminal charges. City High players were pulled off the court during a game yesterday against Fairfield following a series of events...
Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside
(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief
Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
Material witness wanted in Sunday homicide in Des Moines
Police have asked for the public’s help to locate a material witness in a weekend homicide.
Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center
DES MOINES, Iowa – New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday. Two students and the CEO of the Starts Right Here program were shot multiple times in the incident. The students, ages 16 and 18, died from their injuries. Will Keeps, the […]
KCCI.com
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries in Webster County
Webster County Detectives have arrested a Fort Dodge man wanted for back to back burglaries after finding stolen property and illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a home in Stratford. 44 year old Michael Ackerson was taken into custody after a full scale investigation by members of the Webster...
Suspect identified in deadly education center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls is under arrest on suspicion of murdering two teenagers and injuring an administrator inside of a Des Moines education center Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police say Walls cut off his ankle monitor before entering the Starts Right Here education center at 455 SW 5th Street while carrying a […]
One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
KCCI.com
Man killed by explosion, fire in Polk County has been identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who died during anexplosion Wednesday at the Metro Motors building has been identified. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Tad Costello, of Johnston, died from his injuries. Costello operated his own repair business, Eastown Tire and Auto, in the back of the...
iheart.com
Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death
(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
KCCI.com
Woman questions risk, reward after police chase leads to truck crashing into her home
DES MOINES, Iowa — At Des Moines City Council, a womanwhose home was crashed into during a police chase criticized the police department. We first told you about this chase ending in a crash back in December. After a traffic maneuver to stop the vehicle, police say the suspect...
Plea hearing scheduled for Pieper Lewis over probation violation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis appeared briefly in Polk County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial conference, where the judge set her plea hearing for March 9th. Lewis was sentenced in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful […]
KCCI.com
Investigators say West Des Moines apartment fire likely started around chimney flue barrier in attic
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out overnight at Carriage Park Apartments in West Des Moines. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and left several residents looking for a place to stay overnight. Firefighters found a small fire in the attic above the second...
KCCI.com
Mother of student who fell from ceiling says school employees did everything they are trained to do
DES MOINES, Iowa — The mother of a Des Moines 10-year-old says school staff did what exactly what they were trained to do after her son climbed a desk and a cabinet before falling from a classroom ceiling. "When I got there, I asked 'is he OK?' And they...
Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines
**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
