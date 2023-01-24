Jan. 3 was a weird day for Leslie McGuinness-Monclova, a parent and UT Austin employee. Her dad reached out to her and said he saw her on TV. A friend did, too. She was on a testimonial advertisement for Dell Children’s Medical Center, where her son, Tavi, had received life-saving treatment for anemia over the last couple years. In the 30-second spot, she speaks to the quality of care her son received. Tavi beams at the end, “My doctor is the best!”

