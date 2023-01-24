ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVUE

Report names Austin Community College one of the best in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has named Austin Community College (ACC) one of the top 10 best community colleges in Texas. Research company Intelligent.com evaluated more than 3,000 community colleges based on a variety of factors. The rankings evaluated on a scale of 0 to 100 across multiple categories, including admission, tuition costs, retention and graduation rates, reputation, faculty and resources for online students.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas men's tennis team visits Dell Children's Hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the University of Texas at Austin's men's tennis team opted to take a break from the tennis courts in favor of visiting some of the youngest patients at Dell Children's Hospital. "I just think coming here puts things into perspective for us," says UT...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hutto ISD to break ground on new middle school

HUTTO, Texas — Hutto ISD will break ground on its third middle school in a ceremony Friday evening. The new campus, Gus Almquist Middle School, is named after a Hutto ISD Board of Trustees member who served for more than 17 years. District leaders say he was a role model for kids in the Hutto community.
HUTTO, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 wideouts that will benefit from WR coach Chris Jackson

Texas football found its next wide receivers coach this week, with head coach Steve Sarkisian hiring the former Jacksonville Jaguars first-year wide receivers coach Chris Jackson. Texas will bring Jackson onto the staff to replace the recently-departed wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion left Texas to take the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Wimberley basketball star chasing the national 3-point crown

AUSTIN, Texas — After finishing the 2021-2022 season with the 17th most three-pointers in the nation, Wimberley High School's Miles Schleder set his sights on a very specific goal for his senior season. “My goal is No. 1 in the country," Schleder said. “I want to have that privilege...
WIMBERLEY, TX
KVUE

Elgin, Vandegrift and Wimberley among local coaches of the year from THSCA

AUSTIN, Texas — Congrats to our local football coaches! Wimberley's Doug Warren, Elgin's Heath Clawson and Vandegrift's Drew Sanders earned coach of the year honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association. Wimberley's Dane Saucier and Vandegrift's Blake Mouser also earned assistant of the year honors. Here is the...
WIMBERLEY, TX
KVUE

UT launching master's program in artificial intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin will now allow students to pursue a master's degree in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The new program, the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, will be the first large-scale degree program and the only master's degree program in AI from a top-ranked institution, according to a press release from the university.
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Entertainment space offering virtual golf, bowling opening soon in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A new entertainment space offering virtual fun, food, drinks and more is opening soon in Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House is a 23,000-square-foot space located at 1400 Discovery Blvd. The business will offer "upscale entertainment" including virtual golf and bowling; a full-service restaurant and bar featuring craft cocktails, local beer and wine; billiard tables; an indoor putting green; bocce ball; yard games; and a stage for live music.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

H-E-B offers grocery deliveries on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is extending its delivery hub locations and adding the University of Texas at Austin campus to its list. Students, faculty and staff members can now receive their groceries, health and wellness items, cleaning supplies and much more straight to their dorm rooms or classrooms. “Being...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Two health care giants are in a contract dispute. This Austin family is caught in the middle.

Jan. 3 was a weird day for Leslie McGuinness-Monclova, a parent and UT Austin employee. Her dad reached out to her and said he saw her on TV. A friend did, too. She was on a testimonial advertisement for Dell Children’s Medical Center, where her son, Tavi, had received life-saving treatment for anemia over the last couple years. In the 30-second spot, she speaks to the quality of care her son received. Tavi beams at the end, “My doctor is the best!”
AUSTIN, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas May Finally Allow More Than 3 Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas may soon ... finally ... have more than 3 licensed marijuana dispensaries. Texas hasn't legalized marijuana but the lone star state does have a compassionate use law that allows some people to buy and use "medical" marijuana. The conditions to qualify are pretty limited though. Texas also currently has...
TEXAS STATE

