Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Report names Austin Community College one of the best in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has named Austin Community College (ACC) one of the top 10 best community colleges in Texas. Research company Intelligent.com evaluated more than 3,000 community colleges based on a variety of factors. The rankings evaluated on a scale of 0 to 100 across multiple categories, including admission, tuition costs, retention and graduation rates, reputation, faculty and resources for online students.
KVUE
Texas men's tennis team visits Dell Children's Hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the University of Texas at Austin's men's tennis team opted to take a break from the tennis courts in favor of visiting some of the youngest patients at Dell Children's Hospital. "I just think coming here puts things into perspective for us," says UT...
Hutto ISD to break ground on new middle school
HUTTO, Texas — Hutto ISD will break ground on its third middle school in a ceremony Friday evening. The new campus, Gus Almquist Middle School, is named after a Hutto ISD Board of Trustees member who served for more than 17 years. District leaders say he was a role model for kids in the Hutto community.
Texas Football: 3 wideouts that will benefit from WR coach Chris Jackson
Texas football found its next wide receivers coach this week, with head coach Steve Sarkisian hiring the former Jacksonville Jaguars first-year wide receivers coach Chris Jackson. Texas will bring Jackson onto the staff to replace the recently-departed wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion left Texas to take the...
KVUE
Wimberley basketball star chasing the national 3-point crown
AUSTIN, Texas — After finishing the 2021-2022 season with the 17th most three-pointers in the nation, Wimberley High School's Miles Schleder set his sights on a very specific goal for his senior season. “My goal is No. 1 in the country," Schleder said. “I want to have that privilege...
KVUE
Elgin, Vandegrift and Wimberley among local coaches of the year from THSCA
AUSTIN, Texas — Congrats to our local football coaches! Wimberley's Doug Warren, Elgin's Heath Clawson and Vandegrift's Drew Sanders earned coach of the year honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association. Wimberley's Dane Saucier and Vandegrift's Blake Mouser also earned assistant of the year honors. Here is the...
Longhorns Assistant Jokes That He’ll Recruit Giant Brazilian Baby
The 16-pound baby caught the attention of Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood.
UT launching master's program in artificial intelligence
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin will now allow students to pursue a master's degree in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The new program, the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, will be the first large-scale degree program and the only master's degree program in AI from a top-ranked institution, according to a press release from the university.
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Entertainment space offering virtual golf, bowling opening soon in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A new entertainment space offering virtual fun, food, drinks and more is opening soon in Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House is a 23,000-square-foot space located at 1400 Discovery Blvd. The business will offer "upscale entertainment" including virtual golf and bowling; a full-service restaurant and bar featuring craft cocktails, local beer and wine; billiard tables; an indoor putting green; bocce ball; yard games; and a stage for live music.
2 Austin restaurants make Yelp's list of 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023'
AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a new restaurant to try?. Two local eateries made it onto Yelp's list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023"!. First, 1618 Asian Fusion came in at No. 22. Located on Riverside Drive, the restaurant is a locally-owned and operated and aims to explore Asia's diverse food landscape.
H-E-B offers grocery deliveries on UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is extending its delivery hub locations and adding the University of Texas at Austin campus to its list. Students, faculty and staff members can now receive their groceries, health and wellness items, cleaning supplies and much more straight to their dorm rooms or classrooms. “Being...
kut.org
Two health care giants are in a contract dispute. This Austin family is caught in the middle.
Jan. 3 was a weird day for Leslie McGuinness-Monclova, a parent and UT Austin employee. Her dad reached out to her and said he saw her on TV. A friend did, too. She was on a testimonial advertisement for Dell Children’s Medical Center, where her son, Tavi, had received life-saving treatment for anemia over the last couple years. In the 30-second spot, she speaks to the quality of care her son received. Tavi beams at the end, “My doctor is the best!”
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
klaq.com
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
CapMetro celebrates completion of additional train tracks from Leander to Lakeline
LEANDER, Texas — Capital Metro (CapMetro) is celebrating a Project Connect milestone. The local transit agency said the first portion of a project that placed additional MetroRail Red Line tracks from Leander to Lakeline is now complete. This is the first rail project completed under Project Connect, CapMetro's multibillion-dollar...
Texas May Finally Allow More Than 3 Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas may soon ... finally ... have more than 3 licensed marijuana dispensaries. Texas hasn't legalized marijuana but the lone star state does have a compassionate use law that allows some people to buy and use "medical" marijuana. The conditions to qualify are pretty limited though. Texas also currently has...
Comments / 0