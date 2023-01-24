ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has asked that 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops be made available by the Georgia...
