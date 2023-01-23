ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Like a Celebrity in This Richmond, TX Home With An 8-Car Garage

Just as soon as I win a lottery jackpot, I would be ready to look for a legendary property such as this one in Richmond, Texas. The first thing that caught my eye was the beautiful work that is done with stone and stucco to the exterior of this home, it just looks amazing. While I might not be able to afford this luxurious property someone is going to love buying this place for their family.
‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ in Handcuffs Thanks to FBI in Houston, Texas

While the name ‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ might sound funny, the crimes that were committed were anything but hilarious to the victims. According to ABC 13, the FBI in Houston, Texas has made an arrest in the case. Lisa Marie Coleman was arrested on three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping for multiple crimes committed between November 15th and December 23rd, 2022.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin

Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
