Sacramento, CA

Bakersfield Californian

UC DAVIS 79, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 58

Percentages: FG .634, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Pepper 6-8, Lambey 1-1, Lose 1-2, DeBruhl 1-3, Beasley 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Milling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Lose, Manu, Pepper, Rocak). Steals: 4 (Adebayo, Anigwe, DeBruhl, Pepper).
BAKERSFIELD, CA
abc10.com

When the rain and snow could return to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4

Do you need to report your inflation relief check when filing taxes?

(NEXSTAR) – With tax season officially open, some Californians may be receiving an extra bit of paperwork from the state: a 1099-MISC showing proof of their Middle Class Tax Refund, or “inflation relief” payment. California legislators approved the payments last summer to help combat rising prices of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California

Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state

California lawmakers are pushing legislation that would impose a new tax on the state's wealthiest residents — even if they've already moved to another part of the country. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat, last week introduced a bill in the California State Legislature that would impose an extra annual 1.5% tax on those with a "worldwide net worth" above $1 billion, starting as early as January 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Fordham 79, St. Bonaventure 68

FORDHAM (16-4) Moore 6-7 6-8 19, Novitskyi 1-3 5-11 7, Charlton 1-8 1-2 3, Quisenberry 3-10 11-13 17, Richardson 6-8 0-0 16, Rose 1-3 2-2 5, Gray 3-7 0-0 7, Kelly 1-4 0-0 3, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 25-36 79.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
KSBW.com

A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road

ZZYZX, Calif. — A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun. Alongside it, five decrepit concrete baths once filled with the promise of cleansing sins. Warm mineral water, tapped from what was said to be a holy underground river, drew desperate salvation searchers to this remote California wasteland. Today, part of the pool sinks into the banks of the ancient lakebed upon which this strange settlement was built.
CALIFORNIA STATE

