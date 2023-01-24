Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
A Dog That Lost Its Ears Receives New Knitted Ones and Finally Gets AdoptedThe Info HubSacramento, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Related
California man wins $10 million in scratch-off game
A California man came up big in a scratch-off game this month, winning $10 million to claim the top prize in the promotion. According to a news release from the California Lottery, Louis Farillas bought a 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black scratch-off game at a store in San Pedro. Farillas...
Look: California high school girls basketball game suspended late in fourth quarter after brawl
A high school girls basketball game was suspended late in the fourth quarter Tuesday after a fight broke out involving both teams and what appeared to be spectators. Corona Santiago led Corona Centennial 73-71 with 2:13 left in the fourth quarter of a Big VIII League contest when a Santiago ...
Bakersfield Californian
UC DAVIS 79, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 58
Percentages: FG .634, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Pepper 6-8, Lambey 1-1, Lose 1-2, DeBruhl 1-3, Beasley 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Milling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Lose, Manu, Pepper, Rocak). Steals: 4 (Adebayo, Anigwe, DeBruhl, Pepper).
KTLA.com
3 lottery scratchers sold in Southern California total $13 million in prizes
Three people who purchased lottery scratchers from stores in Southern California are in a new tax bracket after winning a combined $13 million. The big winner came from a store in San Pedro where Louis Farillas purchased a life-changing, jackpot-winning scratcher ticket worth $10 million. Farillas told the California Lottery...
abc10.com
When the rain and snow could return to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
Is it too late to claim your California inflation relief check?
If you've been refreshing your bank statement and checking your mailbox, waiting for your Middle Class Tax Refund to come through, California's Franchise Tax Board wants you to know there's still hope.
KRON4
Do you need to report your inflation relief check when filing taxes?
(NEXSTAR) – With tax season officially open, some Californians may be receiving an extra bit of paperwork from the state: a 1099-MISC showing proof of their Middle Class Tax Refund, or “inflation relief” payment. California legislators approved the payments last summer to help combat rising prices of...
AOL Corp
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
California Minimum Car Insurance Requirements You Need to Know About
We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. California requires drivers to...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
foxla.com
California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state
California lawmakers are pushing legislation that would impose a new tax on the state's wealthiest residents — even if they've already moved to another part of the country. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat, last week introduced a bill in the California State Legislature that would impose an extra annual 1.5% tax on those with a "worldwide net worth" above $1 billion, starting as early as January 2024.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
State water deliveries to surge — highest in 6 years
Growers and Southern California cities that get water from the state aqueduct will receive 30% of their requested allocations. That’s the most in January since 2017, after heavy rains fed the reservoirs.
Bakersfield Californian
Fordham 79, St. Bonaventure 68
FORDHAM (16-4) Moore 6-7 6-8 19, Novitskyi 1-3 5-11 7, Charlton 1-8 1-2 3, Quisenberry 3-10 11-13 17, Richardson 6-8 0-0 16, Rose 1-3 2-2 5, Gray 3-7 0-0 7, Kelly 1-4 0-0 3, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 25-36 79.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
KSBW.com
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
ZZYZX, Calif. — A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun. Alongside it, five decrepit concrete baths once filled with the promise of cleansing sins. Warm mineral water, tapped from what was said to be a holy underground river, drew desperate salvation searchers to this remote California wasteland. Today, part of the pool sinks into the banks of the ancient lakebed upon which this strange settlement was built.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iebusinessdaily.com
It’s no myth: businesses are leaving California at an alarming rate
A local research institute has concluded what a lot of business people have been saying for years: that California is an expensive place to conduct business, and that a lot of businesses have left the state as a result. Sixty four percent the businesses that have left California in the...
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0