Bakersfield Californian

UC DAVIS 79, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 58

Percentages: FG .634, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Pepper 6-8, Lambey 1-1, Lose 1-2, DeBruhl 1-3, Beasley 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Milling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Lose, Manu, Pepper, Rocak). Steals: 4 (Adebayo, Anigwe, DeBruhl, Pepper).
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Fordham 79, St. Bonaventure 68

FORDHAM (16-4) Moore 6-7 6-8 19, Novitskyi 1-3 5-11 7, Charlton 1-8 1-2 3, Quisenberry 3-10 11-13 17, Richardson 6-8 0-0 16, Rose 1-3 2-2 5, Gray 3-7 0-0 7, Kelly 1-4 0-0 3, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 25-36 79.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY

