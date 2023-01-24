Read full article on original website
KMOV
Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
2 juveniles arrested in St. Louis crash, linked to murder and carjackings
Two juveniles were arrested after a crash Wednesday in the Downtown West area. Police say both are possibly responsible for a series of St. Louis carjackings and attempted carjackings, in addition to one murder, in recent days.
KMOV
Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
Thousands of doses of fentanyl stolen from Fenton hospital; feds investigating
More than three thousand vials of liquid fentanyl have been stolen from SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. The drug — almost two gallons worth of it — went missing alongside more than 700 vials of Midazolam from the hospital’s radiology unit.
Three arrested after spree of carjackings turns deadly
After a carjacking at the Hampton Schnucks on Monday, more people in South City have fallen victim to the crime, with one woman shot and injured and another woman shot and killed.
WISH-TV
Concrete contractor facing lawsuits for allegedly scamming people out of thousands
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A Missouri concrete contractor has been working under the radar for years and taking on new jobs despite a trail of lawsuits, a police investigation, and court orders to pay back tens of thousands of dollars. Dan Carbone is based out of Franklin County....
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
mymoinfo.com
De Soto man arrested after allegedly breaking into home south of Festus
(Festus) A De Soto man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home south of Festus, damaging the inside of the residence before getting into a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies responded to the home break in on January 20th...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man accused of stealing and damaging car during custody dispute
A Franklin County man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing and damaging a vehicle in Washington. Patrick Sullivan, 40, of Washington, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage. He’s being held on $50,000 bond. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an...
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped
The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
Agents can't find mountain lion that was struck by car in Missouri
A search for mountain lion is underway in Franklin County after a car slammed into the animal around 7 P.M. Monday night, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Where the mountain lion went still remains a mystery.
St. Louis man sentenced for role in meth-dealing drug ring
A St. Louis man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a methamphetamine operation in southern Illinois.
KSDK
Caught on camera: A St. Louis man protects his property, chases away would-be thieves
The thieves were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter. This automotive piece holds precious metals worth thousands of dollars.
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
wlds.com
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused in Friday drive-by gun incident
An 18-year-old Alton man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by two women and a 2-year-old girl. The incident happened Friday afternoon just after 4:30 in the area of E. 20th Street and North Henry. That’s...
Crime concerns have Missouri lawmakers calling for a St. Louis special prosecutor
A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis.
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on safer driving and accident response
(Hillsboro) The number of fatal traffic accidents statewide increased in 2022 and law enforcement agencies are hoping to see that number drop this year. Lieutenant Chris Hoffman is the leader of Platoon 2 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says responding to traffic accidents can be very dangerous depending on where the accident takes place and what time of the day it is.
KMOV
15-year-old boy sent home with parents after parking lot gunfight, found with fully automatic handgun
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following a gunfight on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating reports of several car break-ins in the...
