ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Comments / 3

Related
KMOV

Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

De Soto man arrested after allegedly breaking into home south of Festus

(Festus) A De Soto man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home south of Festus, damaging the inside of the residence before getting into a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies responded to the home break in on January 20th...
FESTUS, MO
San Herald

Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped

The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
FARMINGTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton man accused in Friday drive-by gun incident

An 18-year-old Alton man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by two women and a 2-year-old girl. The incident happened Friday afternoon just after 4:30 in the area of E. 20th Street and North Henry. That’s...
ALTON, IL
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on safer driving and accident response

(Hillsboro) The number of fatal traffic accidents statewide increased in 2022 and law enforcement agencies are hoping to see that number drop this year. Lieutenant Chris Hoffman is the leader of Platoon 2 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says responding to traffic accidents can be very dangerous depending on where the accident takes place and what time of the day it is.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy