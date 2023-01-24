ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, PA

Cornwall Lebanon School District looking to fill vacant board seat

By Daniel Larlham Jr., Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago

The Cornwall Lebanon School District is looking to fill a vacancy on its board since the departure of Susan Levendoski.

The board of school directors accepted Levendoski's resignation during the Jan. 17 regular public meeting.

Per Pennsylvania school code, the district must fill the vacancy within 30 days.

Any candidates interested in the position must meet the requirements of being a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age and have resided within the Cornwall-Lebanon School District for a minimum of one year.

Those who qualify and looking to serve on the board should submit a letter of interest, including their address, phone number and email address by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, addressed to Linda Doane, executive assistant to the superintendent.

The letter should be sent to the district’s educational service center at 105 E. Evergreen Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042.

Interviews are scheduled for the Feb. 6 Public Work Session which begins at 5:30. The appointment will be held on the Feb. 13 regular meeting.

The vacancy will be filled by a majority vote of the remaining board members.

The appointment will last until Dec. 4, after which the remaining two years of Levendoski’s term will be filled by a candidate during the 2023 general election.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on Twitter @djlarlham

