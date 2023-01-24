ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton City Council approves funding agreement with Canton chamber

By Kelly Byer, The Repository
 3 days ago
CANTON − City Council on Monday approved a two-year professional services agreement with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The city will pay the chamber $75,000 this year and next year from the comprehensive plan fund. Jeff Dafler, the chamber's vice president of economic development and public policy, said he was grateful for council's support.

"This is what we look at as a partnership with the city," he said.

Dafler said the money will support the chamber's community and economic development initiatives in Canton, particularly the annual Community Parade, Light Up Downtown and Vintage Canton.

Eight council members voted in favor of the agreement and three members opposed it. Councilman Kevin D. Hall, D-6, was the only member absent Monday.

Councilman Frank Morris, D-9, who has regularly voted against past chamber funding agreements, was joined by Councilman Robert Fisher, D-5, and Councilwoman Brenda Kimbrough, D-2, in opposition. Before the vote, Morris said he previously requested a detailed list of the chamber's anticipated expenses but received none by Monday.

"This is a professional service agreement that has absolutely no agreement attached," he said. "There's no stipulations. There's no outlines. It's 'here's a blank check, spend it on three projects and economic and community development as you see fit.'"

Fisher, who has voted in favor of the agreement all but one year since joining City Council in 2016, said he agreed with Morris. While the chamber has done "great" work downtown, he said, any group requesting taxpayer money should have to provide a more detailed plan.

Kimbrough said, as an elected council representative, she owes it to her constituents to know how the money will be used.

"My question was when he (Morris) presented the fact that we did not get a detailed report," she said.

Other action

  • Presented family members of Walter Williams, who was born in Canton and became a founding member of the O'Jays, with a resolution commending Williams for his toy donations and support of the Southeast Community Center Christmas party.
  • Presented family members of Trippie Redd, a rapper and singer-songwriter who was born in Canton, with a resolution commending him for his toy donations and support of the Southeast Community Center Christmas party.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn Twitter: @kbyerREP

