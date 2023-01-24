Shooting suspect held without bail

Good morning, everyone! Let’s look at what we’ve got going on today.

A man accused of shooting a 60-year-old man in the Flint this past weekend is being held without bail. Police arrested Armando Rivera Angulo, 29, in connection to the shooting. He is charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm and several gun charges. Read more here.

Stacy Silva-Boutwell has her fingers in many pies. To many in the SouthCoast and beyond this Westport resident is known as the Portuguese American Mom, with a blog, cookbook, and bakery and tea shop under her apron string. Now she has some new, exciting projects cooking, one of which takes her across the Atlantic to share her gastronomic know-how with travelers through an immersive 10-day cultural and culinary experience. Learn all about it, and how you can take part, here.

Fall River has settled another civil rights lawsuit against the Fall River Police Department, this time with an $80,000 award. This latest settlement is one in a string of officer-related civil lawsuits that has cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. Read on for the full story.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.