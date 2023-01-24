ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Shooting suspect held without bail

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Good morning, everyone! Let’s look at what we’ve got going on today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHbTp_0kOx49LL00

A man accused of shooting a 60-year-old man in the Flint this past weekend is being held without bail. Police arrested Armando Rivera Angulo, 29, in connection to the shooting. He is charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm and several gun charges. Read more here.

Stacy Silva-Boutwell has her fingers in many pies. To many in the SouthCoast and beyond this Westport resident is known as the Portuguese American Mom, with a blog, cookbook, and bakery and tea shop under her apron string. Now she has some new, exciting projects cooking, one of which takes her across the Atlantic to share her gastronomic know-how with travelers through an immersive 10-day cultural and culinary experience. Learn all about it, and how you can take part, here.

Fall River has settled another civil rights lawsuit against the Fall River Police Department, this time with an $80,000 award. This latest settlement is one in a string of officer-related civil lawsuits that has cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. Read on for the full story.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Not Guilty The Verdict In Police Off Duty Shooting

Daniel Dolan the Pawtucket Police Officer who was charged with shooting a teen while off-duty and while in West Greenwich has been found not guilty. The jury deliberated over parts of two days, came back with the verdict right around 1:30pm. Dolan was charged with three counts of felony assault...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 25-year-old after chasing him down, firing series of shots

A Massachusetts man has been convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting another man while robbing him of his jewelry in January 2020. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Derell Guy of Lynn was found guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty, and of felony murder. An Essex Superior Court jury sitting in Lawrence also convicted Guy of armed robbery.
LYNN, MA
Turnto10.com

Decision expected in murder trial of Michael Soares

(WJAR) — A decision in the trial of Michael Soares is expected on Friday. Soares is charged with killing 66-year-old Jack Fay who was jogging at Warwick City Park in May of 2013. This is a bench trial, and the judge’s decision is scheduled for Friday, according to court...
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery

Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized

A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fentanyl Dealer Gets 10 Years in Prison

NEW BEDFORD — A city man with a prior manslaughter conviction will serve up to 12 years in state prison, after police found hundreds of grams of fentanyl hidden in a kids' bedroom in his apartment. Kenny Gonzalez, 44, was arrested in September along with his girlfriend, 33-year-old Iliana...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man convicted of beating his infant son to death denied parole

A Fall River man with a concerning criminal history has been denied parole concerning the death of his infant son. According to the Board, on June 6, 2007, in Bristol County Superior Court, a then 32-year-old Christopher Cerce pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in the death of his infant son, James. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
FALL RIVER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Information on Missing 32-Year-Old Woman

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing woman. Ashley George, 32, of Charlton, may be in Worcester, according to police. Police ask anyone with information to contact Worcester police via one of the following methods:. Call the Worcester Police Department at (508)...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket man sentenced to life in girlfriend's murder

(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to life in prison in the murder of his girlfriend in 2020. Police say James Grilli ran over Erika Belcourt in the parking lot of the Walnut Hill Apartments after the two had gotten into an argument. Investigators said the two had...
PAWTUCKET, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy