Cranston West boys, Rogers girls win swim meet

BOYS SWIMMING

Cranston West 58, Rogers 20 : Logan D'Arrezo captures individual wins in the 200 IM (2:40.50) and the 100 free (1:01.46) and also swam a leg on both winning relay teams (200 Medley and 400 free) paving the way for the Falcons' victory the Vikings.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rogers 53, Cranston West 41 : Bryn Palmer scored individual victories in the 200 free (2:30.07) and 500 free (6:43.35) and she was part of two winning relay teams (200 free, 400 free) as the Vikings got by the Falcons. Cranston West's Bianca Acensio and Milan Cesana each captured two individual events and Acensio swam the anchor leg for the winning 200 medley relay team.

High school results from Jan. 25

BOYS SWIMMING

Westerly 53, North Providence 41 : Westerly's Jack Kenyon won the 200 free (2:06.33) and the 100 free (53:11), and he participated in two winning relays (200 Free and 400 free relays (to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Cougars. The Cougars Jayden Ortiz won the 200 IM (2:21.12) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.27) and he also swam a leg on the first-place finishing 200 Medley Relay. The Bulldogs are undefeated in Division II (3-0).

GIRLS SWIMMING

Westerly 47, North Providence 47 : In a Division II match that ended in a tie, Abbey Donato had victories in the 200 free (2:12.10) and the 100 fly (1:06.09) and she swam in both the 200 medley relay and 400 medley winning relays for Westerly. Alexander Cortes won the 100 IM (2:30.72) and the breaststroke (1:17.92) and teammate Christine Pietkiewicz won the 50 free (27.39) and the 500 free (6:01.25) for the the Cougars.

High school results from Jan. 23

GYMNASTICS

Team Results

1, South Kingston 1:34.75; 2, Coventry 1:31.15; 3, Cranston West 75.9; 4, North Kingstown 72.

Individual Results

Vault: 1, Cait Dowling, Cov., 8.8; Uneven Bars 1, Olivia Kay, SK, 8.45; Balance Beam - 1, Caroline Casey, SK, 8.5; Floor 1, Dowling, Cov., 9.3; All-Around, 1, Kay, SK, 33.85.

BOYS SWIMMING

Hendricken 81, La Salle 13 : Three swimmers won two events apiece, then combined to finish first in a relay, as the Hawks improved to 4-0 this season. Nick Andrews won the 200 freestyle race in 1:46.88, then won 100 free in 48.09. Tim Andrews was first in the 50 free in 22.75, and the 100 butterfly in 53.55. Matt Walden outswam everyone in the 200 IM in 2:05.19 and he also won the 100 backstroke in 55.69. Those three along with Aidan Curry then combined to win the medley relay in 1:43.94.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Westerly 53, Bay View 41 : Abby Donato won two individual events and helped two relay teams also finish first in Monday's meet. Donato won the 100 butterly in 1:07.18, and the 200 IM in 2:34.45. She then joined with Sofia Cozzolino, London Armitage and Sophia Martino to win the 400 medley relay in 2:09.53. She and Peyton Pietraszka , Cozolino and Armitage then teamed up to win the 400 free relay in 4:34.0. The Bengals won one even, the 100 backstroke, when Ella Foulkes finished ahead of the field in 1:15:49.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cranston West boys, Rogers girls win swim meet