ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, AL

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Fairview pulls away to top West Point 65-47

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ly34r_0kOx3tAh00

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies squared off against the West Point Warriors in Monday’s nightcap at the Cullman County Tournament and after battling it out for three tight quarters, the Aggies were able to take control of the momentum in the fourth and outscored the Warriors 21-7 in the final eight minutes to pull away and collect a 65-47 win.

A pair of free throws by Jacob Harbison put West Point on the scoreboard first, but a pair of baskets by Cylas Yarbrough gave Fairview a 4-2 lead. Both teams traded baskets for most of the first quarter. Another Yarbrough made basket gave the Aggies a 6-4 lead with 4:32 to go in the opening period, but Harbison and Kolten Perry each hit a basket in the paint to give the Warriors an 8-6 lead. Nicholas Gregory knocked down a three to give the Aggies a 9-8 lead but a pair of late baskets by Ashton Rodgers and Kanaan Sutter saw West Point take a slim 12-11 lead into the second.

Perry knocked down a jumper to make it a 14-11 game early in the second period, but Kobe Payne and Landun Smith each hit a long-range shot to give Fairview a 17-16 lead. An and-one by Rodgers gave the Warriors the lead right back at 19-17. Bryson Fletcher drilled a long-range shot to give the Aggies a 21-20 lead. Perry hit a pair of shots; after his second made shot, he got fouled hard and had to leave the game. Harbison would end up completing Perry’s and-one to push the Warrior lead to 26-21, then he would add a layup to make it 28-21. Rodgers put in a floater to give the Warriors a 30-22 lead, but a pair of late baskets by Ethan Fraiser and Fletcher cut it to 30-26. Rodgers nailed a pair from the line as West Point went into the half up, 32-26.

An offensive rebound and put-back by Yarbrough cut it to 32-28; he would later add a three to make it a one-point game. Payne drilled a long-range shot to tie the game up at 34, then Gregory would follow that up with one of his own to give Fairview a 37-34 lead. A Perry shot in the paint made it a 37-36 game, but a huge and-one by Payne pushed the Aggie lead to 40-36 with less than four minutes to go in the third period. An offensive rebound and put-back by Harbison cut it to two, then a basket by Sutter tied the game up at 40 late in the quarter. A pair of baskets by Payne would give the Aggies a 44-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Another rebound and put-back by Yarbrough gave Fairview a 46-40 lead, but Jay Lamar’s first basket of the game made it a four-point contest. Yarbrough and Perry each traded baskets to keep it at a four-point game at 48-44, but a big three by Smith from the right corner pushed the Aggie lead to 51-44 with less than five minutes to go in the game. Rodgers put in a floater to cut it to 52-46 with 3:30 left to go in the contest, but Yarbrough and Gregory each hit a pair of free throws to push Fairview’s lead to 56-46. Payne hit a pair of layups to make it a 61-47 game with less than two minutes to go in the game and the Aggies would go on to knock off the Warriors, 65-47.

Yarbrough led the way for Fairview with 21 points. Payne added 19 points and Gregory finished with eight. For West Point, Perry finished with 16 points and Rodgers added 11 points.

Fairview will move on to take on the no. 1 seed, Good Hope, on Friday night at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Cold Springs punches ticket to county finals with 49-45 win over Fairview, West collects 700th win

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Our nightcap at the Cullman County Tournament Thursday night was another varsity girls semifinal matchup. Cold Springs squared off against Fairview with a spot in the county title game on the line and after a slow start for both teams in the first half, the Lady Aggies rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to three with just over a minute to play. However, a steal by Ella Bruer with 20 seconds on the clock helped secure a 49-45 win for the Lady Eagles and the 700th career...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Lady Raiders advance to county finals with 72-38 win over West Point

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Thursday night’s first varsity matchup at the Cullman County Tournament featured the top-seeded Good Hope Lady Raiders and the West Point Lady Warriors. West Point battled for four quarters but was overwhelmed by the Lady Raiders and Good Hope punched its ticket to Saturday’s county championship game with a 72-38 win. Bailey Tetro knocked down a three and Charly Johnson scored inside to give the Lady Raiders a quick, 5-0 lead and three-pointers from Ivey Maddox and Heather Tetro made it 11-3 just a couple possessions later. Another three by Heather Tetro put Good Hope in front 15-3...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

JV COUNTY TOURNAMENT: West Point edges Good Hope in 37-36 thriller to advance to finals

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – We tipped off Tuesday night’s Cullman County Tournament action with a JV Boys semifinal matchup between West Point and Good Hope and it did not disappoint. After 15 lead changes and five ties over the course of four quarters, the Warriors got one more go-ahead basket from Brier Taylor with 20 seconds on the clock and the Raiders’ final shot missed off the front of the rim as time expired, securing a 37-36 win for West Point. With the win, the Warriors have punched their ticket to the JV Boys County Championship Game against Fairview Saturday. TB Pendley...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2nd Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament this Saturday

VINEMONT, Ala. – Everyone is invited to join in the Second Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Vinemont Elementary School gymnasium. Registration begins at noon, and the competition will begin at 1 p.m.  Registration will be $30 per team in the Social Division, where house bags will be used and you may bring your own partner. The Competitive Division will be $40 per team, and teams may use their own bags and bring their own partners. Both divisions will be double-elimination. A $10 per person Blind Draw will be held after the other divisions.  The tournament’s...
VINEMONT, AL
theflorala.com

UNA welcomes new football coach

Throughout Dr. Josh Looney’s career as an athletic director, Brent Dearmon is the name that kept popping up on his list of prospective football hires. Five years before Looney found himself directing the search for a head coach capable of bringing The University of North Alabama success at the Division I level, he was a first-year athletic director at Missouri Western State University looking to hire the best offensive coordinator in Division II football. “It’s Brent Dearmon at Arkansas Tech,” his colleagues assured him.
FLORENCE, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols trying to steal a top commit from Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tennessee Vols are hoping to steal a top recruit from the Alabama Crimson Tide. GoVols247 reported on Tuesday that 2024 four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for UT’s junior day. Thompson has been committed to Alabama since last summer. Thompson, 6-foot-3/202 lbs...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council introduced to new CHS coach

CULLMAN Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday met Cullman High School’s (CHS’) new varsity football head coach Danny Stiff. Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff provided an overview of Stiff’s resume,  which includes coaching stints at Hoover High School, the University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee.  “I’ve just been overwhelmed with support and good graces by everybody,” Stiff said. “It’s a fantastic city to be a part of. Thank y’all for having me here and believing in my vision.  “I told my wife this weekend that everyone has been so nice and so gracious that eventually I’m going...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

8 local students earn degrees from Jacksonville State University

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Nearly 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s fall 2022 commencement on Dec. 16, including the following:  Ronni Bush of Cullman  Bennett Fulenwider of Vinemont  Zachary Glenn of Hanceville  Grayson Hale of Cullman   Nathan Hoffmaster of Arab  Mackenzie Ledbetter of Hanceville  Priya Ragha of Arab  Kacie Swann of Logan   About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu. 
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses

Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree

An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
RED BAY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama

One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy