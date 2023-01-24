The ‘Bachelor’ Premiere: I Fed an AI Bot 26 Seasons of ‘The Bachelor,’ and All I Got Was Zach Shallcross

Read full article on original website
Who Are Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ Top 3 Women? Season 27 Fantasy Suite Date Spoilers
The final three! Zach Shallcross didn’t find love with pilot Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but he dates some incredible contestants during his own time as the Bachelor. Keep reading to see season 27 spoilers about which ladies make it to Zach’s overnight dates. Who Are Bachelor Zach’s Final 3? While...
'Heartbroken' Chris Harrison breaks silence on 'Bachelor' exit: 'Sick to my stomach'
Chris Harrison, former host of 'The Bachelor,' said he lost 20 pounds amid his fallout with the long-running franchise. 'I didn't sleep. I didn't eat.'
‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell Is the ‘Ring Leader’ Who Causes Brianna Thorbourne to Quit
'The Bachelor' cast member Christina Mandrell is the 'ring leader' in the situation regarding Brianna Thorbourne being bullied during filming.
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: 1 Contestant Gets Sent Home For Her Behavior at a Cocktail Party, Reality Steve Says
'The Bachelor' Season 27 is set to premiere January 23, 2023, and spoilers are already coming out, and 1 from Reality Steve reveals a contestant gets sent home for her behavior at a cocktail party.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position
2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
What Happened to Colt Johnson From ‘90 Day Fiance’? Wheelchair-Bound After Scary Accident
90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson suffered a scary accident resulting in him being hospitalized for two weeks and wheelchair-bound for the next several months — but what happened to the TLC alum? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s hospitalization.
Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years together
Here come the brides. Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” Monday that she finally plans to walk down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, in 2023. “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor told author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein after admitting she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.” Roberts, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021. Laign completed radiation...
‘The View’ Hosts Awkwardly Laugh After ‘Fart’ Noise Erupts On Live TV: Watch
The View hosts were caught off-guard when a loud flatulence-sounding noise could be heard during a moment they were trying to take care of a liquid spill on the Jan. 25 show. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the leak to co-host Sara Haines shortly after Alyssa Farah Griffin began to speak about the classified documents that were recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Suddenly, the interruption happened and temporarily distracted all five ladies sitting at the talk show‘s table.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Delivered Details Behind Michael Cheating On Angela, With A Shocking Result
The latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all revealed what happened when Michael cheated on Angela.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Maltby Said Seeing Michael Allio as a Dad Is ‘So Special’
'Bachelor in Paradise' star Danielle Maltby recently discussed her relationship with Michael Allio and how special it is to see him in dad-mode.
Does Zach give his final rose to this Columbus native? Read spoilers about her time on ‘The Bachelor’
Zach’s season of The Bachelor premieres tonight on ABC. But if you’re hungry for some spoilers, we’ve got the dish. Here’s more about Charity, the Columbus High and Auburn grad competing for a rose.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth
Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 Spoilers: One Couple Might Not Make It to Decision Day
A trailer for the new season of 'Married at First Sight' contains clues that Mackinley and Domynique might divorce before Decision Day.
Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk Are Engaged After Less Than 2 Years of Dating
She said yes! Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss and boyfriend Jake Funk are engaged after less than two years of dating. In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, January 25, Sluss, 26, shared clips from a romantic night on a beach with the 25-year-old NFL player. The twosome sipped cocktails and enjoyed dinner before the […]
Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy
After many (so many) tries at finding love on multiple Bachelor platforms, Bachelor Nation’s favorite “bad boy” has finally found his person. Nick Viall and his girlfriend of two years Natalie Joy are finally engaged. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on January 12, 2023 accompanied by photos […] The post Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy appeared first on Reality Tea.
What Is Wrong With Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter it raising concern among his loved ones.
Why Carrie Underwood Used to Buy a New Comforter Every Time She Went on Tour
Country singer Carrie Underwood once had a running list of things she needed on tour including a brand new comforter.
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
