Porterville Recorder
Northern Kentucky hosts Milwaukee following Freeman's 26-point performance
Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee's 93-86 loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Norse have gone 12-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 3-1 in games decided...
NO. 6 ARIZONA 63, WASHINGTON STATE 58
Percentages: FG .448, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kriisa 5-10, Boswell 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Ramey 1-5, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Ramey). Turnovers: 15 (Kriisa 4, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Ballo 2, Henderson 2, Larsson 2). Steals: 9 (Boswell...
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans
SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana's 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the...
