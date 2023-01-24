ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born in Kansas

By Karra Small
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dNEL_0kOwzqze00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( WDAF ) – A family in Lawrence, Kansas hit the genetic jackpot, and now this rare set of twins is going home.

Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born on Nov. 30 to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, southwest of Kansas City.

The girls are a rare set of monoamniotic twins, commonly called ‘MoMo’ twins.

MoMo twins make up roughly 1 percent of identical twins and less than 0.1 percent of all pregnancies, according to the Columbia University Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology .

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday

“It means they share a placenta and share [an amniotic] sac and that is a very rare type of pregnancy,” said Dr. Thomas Lancaster , a neonatologist at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Lancaster cared for Alijah throughout much of her pregnancy after she found out she was having MoMo twins, which put the pregnancy in a high-risk category. MoMo twins are at an increased risk of severe complications, such as umbilical cord entanglement or preterm birth, Texas Children’s Hospital explains .

“Once she got to about 30 weeks there was a concern that maybe one of the cords was getting a knot in it and so that’s when she decided to have her babies a little more than two months ago,” he said.

The twin girls went to the NICU for additional care. Winnie was released on Jan. 14 and Wyleigh was expected to go home a few days later.

Alijah says the family is looking forward to all being together and for the girls to meet their big brother, Weston.

“Getting them back together, it was a big relief,” she told Nexstar’s WDAF. “Just to see them like this, they probably missed each other.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM

1 Shot is all it takes

Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
OSKALOOSA, KS
KICK AM 1530

What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?

A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeinstitute.org

On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

One of the Kansas City Zoo's newest animals now has a name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Zoo's newest animals now has a name. The Zoo announced Monday evening the name of the baby eastern black rhinoceros: Zumi. Zumi was the winning choice after 14,421 votes were tallied by the Zoo. A video from The Zoo shows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
TOPEKA, KS
People

'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally

The Jan. 20 fire claimed the lives of Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1 A woman and two children were killed in a Kansas house fire that authorities believe was intentionally set by a survivor. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton, was arrested and booked shortly after being released from the hospital for questioning following the Jan. 20 fire in Topeka, according to a press release from the city's communications director, Gretchen Spiker. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka-based bargain business opens new Lawrence location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business known for passing savings onto customers in Topeka will soon open a new location in Lawrence. Officials at ReHome Stores - based in Topeka - say they will open a new location in Lawrence at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25. The new location can be found at 711 W. 23rd St. - in the Malls Shopping Center. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy