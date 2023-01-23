ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall with more earnings in the queue

U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

These 2022 Stock Market Losers Could Be 2023 Winners

Costco's earnings have continued to climb in spite of today's difficult economy. Disney's longtime CEO is back -- and ready to lead the company into a new phase of growth. Nike suffered from headwinds including rising inventory last year. But the inventory situation has improved, and brighter days may be just ahead.
Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Eli Lilly Stock?

Eli Lilly's stock has done incredibly well and now trades at a very high earnings multiple. Yet, the business does have some exceptionally attractive growth opportunities. For long-term investors, shares of the drugmaker could still be a good fit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
via.news

Exact Sciences Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 27.35% in 21 sessions from $50.45 at 2022-12-23, to $64.25 at 19:26 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,313.36, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
WISCONSIN STATE
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,603.06. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 188774535, 93.91% below its average volume of 3102549952.09. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...

