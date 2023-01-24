Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.98% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.98% for the last 5 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Thursday, 26 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.236% up from its 52-week low and 5.598% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Seagate Technology Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.18% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Seagate Technology (STX) rising 10.18% to $68.59 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 1.76% to $11,512.41. Seagate Technology’s last close was $62.25, 46.81% below its 52-week high of $117.03. About Seagate Technology. Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and...
via.news
USD/CNH Bearish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.235% up from its 52-week low and 0.527% down from its 52-week high. Eur/usd May test the 1.10 mark short-term – commerzbank. According to FXStreet on Tuesday, 24 January, "It is quite possible that the divergence between the Euro and the Dollar will widen even more during this week, although the EUR/USD move has already gone a long way. ", "However, under these circumstances, not many market participants will want to resist rising EUR/USD levels."
via.news
Aspen Group Already 4% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.7% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.33, 86.67% below its 52-week high of $2.44. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 2.52% to $0.33. NASDAQ fell...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,479.00. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX All Australian 200 (AUD) Index is an...
via.news
3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Rexford Industrial Realty And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), Gentex Corporation (GNTX), Dana Holding Corporation (DAN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 15.99% in 5 sessions from $4.69 at 15.99, to $5.44 at 14:50 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.64% to $11,261.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
Nano Dimension Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) jumped by a staggering 15.74% in 5 sessions from $2.35 at 15.74, to $2.72 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.05% to $11,328.18, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
MarketAxess Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) jumped 9.57% to $361.04 at 13:30 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,219.41, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 26 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,110.43. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.38% up from its 52-week low and 3.98% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Monolithic Power Systems And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO), Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC), Watsco (WSO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Whitestone REIT, MDU Resources Group, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Whitestone REIT (WSR), MDU Resources Group (MDU), Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Whitestone REIT (WSR) 4.66% 2023-01-16 23:13:06. MDU Resources Group (MDU) 2.88% 2023-01-14 17:11:08. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) 2.22%...
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
LendingTree Stock Bullish Momentum With A 12.46% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree (TREE) rising 12.46% to $36.10 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 1.76% to $11,512.41. LendingTree’s last close was $32.10, 75.51% under its 52-week high of $131.10. About LendingTree. LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer...
via.news
Capital One Financial Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) rose 9.1% to $116.20 at 14:24 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,856.80, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Coffee Futures Jumps By 12% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 12.49% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, Coffee (KC) is $160.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 476, 97.44% below its average volume of 18603.26. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/JPY 200-day SMA Holding Price: 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY now treads water in the 141.40 region after bottoming out in weekly lows near 140.80 earlier in the session on Thursday. FXStreet reported on the fact that in case the downside accelerates, the next support of note emerges at the 200-day SMA, today at 140.80. A sustainable drop below the latter exposes extra weakness to, initially, the 138.00 neighbourhood.
via.news
Cocrystal Pharma And Brooge Energy Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Cocrystal Pharma, Xenetic Biosciences, and Conifer Holdings. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Cocrystal Pharma...
Comments / 0