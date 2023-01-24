Read full article on original website
Anderson County EMS meeting needs amid major growth
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department
New app allows families to report bullying, threats to Greenwood School District 50
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home
Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.
Residents' concerns over new development
Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
Greenville man caught on video pointing gun at clerk sentenced in Spartanburg, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Greenville man will spend decades in prison after firing shots during an Upstate convenience store armed robbery caught on camera, officials said on Tuesday. Seventh Circuit Court Solicitor Barry Barnett said Carl Darel Peterson, 44, pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom to armed robbery, first-degree...
Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen from new apartment complex
The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the victim of a burglary this week.
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
1 dead, 1 wanted following shooting in Laurens Co.
A man is dead and another man is wanted following a shooting Tuesday night in Gray Court.
At least 17 people lose their homes and possessions in Abbeville apartment fire
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A fire at an Abbeville apartment complex is under investigation after 17 peoples' possessions and homes were destroyed. The fire broke out Monday at the Hickory Heights Apartments, and while everyone made it out alive, many wonder how they'll survive going forward. The fire broke out...
FBI accepting citizens academy applications in Greenville
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Columbia is still accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Academy class in Greenville this spring.
SCDOT: Crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County shuts down interstate
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Spartanburg County caused part of the interstate to shut down Wednesday morning, according to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Officials said the crash happened on I-85 southbound at exit 72 around 6:45 a.m. All lanes were blocked but have since...
Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
