ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wspa.com

Anderson County EMS meeting needs amid major growth

Anderson County EMS meeting needs amid major growth. Anderson County EMS meeting needs amid major growth. First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. New South Carolina abortion ban has first hearing …. New South Carolina abortion ban has first hearing of Legislative session. Friday Forecast:...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two former South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs employees were arrested after a person was abused at the Whitten Center in Clinton. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. Jurors hear testimony from...
GREENWOOD, SC
wspa.com

SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident Thursday afternoon in Laurens County. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home

Today we got our first glance at how Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney -- Dick Harpootlian will handle witnesses. One person is in custody after dozens of law enforcement officers from two upstate counties swarmed a Laurens County property. Questions surround water at Moselle crime scene, preservation of evidence. Updated: 2...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two former South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs employees were arrested after a person was abused at the Whitten Center in Clinton. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. Jurors hear testimony from...
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Residents' concerns over new development

An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCDOT: Crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County shuts down interstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Spartanburg County caused part of the interstate to shut down Wednesday morning, according to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Officials said the crash happened on I-85 southbound at exit 72 around 6:45 a.m. All lanes were blocked but have since...
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy