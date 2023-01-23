Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Magazine
Flight Sims, Real World Flying Interact Beautifully
Ever since discovering the Microsoft Flight Simulator on floppy disk, way back in the early 1980s, I was hooked. The gray and white screens before me—accompanied by a “tick tick tick tick” sound of a mighty Cessna 182RG’s 180 hp engine—was intoxicating. I could actually fly a real flight from point A to B somewhere near Chicago.
Flying Magazine
Does an Endorsement Cross State Lines?
A flight instructor certificate is a federal certificate—just like a private pilot certificate—therefore, it is good in any state. [Credit: Daryl LaBello/Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University]. Question: I am a U.S.-based pilot, and I recently completed an accelerated program to achieve my private pilot certificate. I was endorsed for the...
Flying Magazine
Qualification Shortage?
Shortly after upgrading to the right seat on the Boeing 767/757 in the 1980s, I had the good fortune to fly with the No. 1 captain on American Airlines’ seniority list. He was a gracious man, the type of captain that never allowed a copilot to take a wallet out on a layover. His flying skills and judgment set a standard to which I aspired. He had been hired with less than 500 hours of total flight time. Say whaaat?
Flying Magazine
AI Aims to Enhance Aviation Safety, Reduce Delays
One of the key components of MOSAIC is the modernization of air traffic control systems. [File Photo: Adobe Stock]. The Federal Aviation Administration’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC) program is a comprehensive effort to modernize the national airspace system (NAS). Through MOSAIC, the FAA seeks to enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of the airspace while also reducing delays and improving the overall air travel experience for passengers.
Flying Magazine
High Times in the Electric Zoo
The Beta Technologies Alia-250 eVTOL aircraft seats six and has a single pusher prop on the tail. [Courtesy: Beta Technologies]. We’re in a period of innovation that resembles the one from 1908 to 1915, when countless ideas—many harebrained—were tried, a few of which evolved into the airplanes of today.
Flying Magazine
Verijet Adds 3 Cirrus SF50 G2+ Vision Jets to Fleet
Private air taxi Verijet has taken delivery of three Cirrus SF50 G2+ Vision Jets, the company announced. Verijet recently took delivery of two of the aircraft in Knoxville, Tennessee, while the third “was delivered on a frigid day in late December at the Cirrus Aircraft facility in Duluth, Minnesota,” the company said.
Flying Magazine
NASA Officials Detail High-Efficiency Experimental Jet Development
Two members of the team behind NASA’s partnership with Boeing to develop more efficient transport aircraft visited FreightWaves TV today to discuss some of the details of the transonic truss-braced wing, or TTBW, aircraft the agency and company are planning to build. The unusual design, which has caused a...
Flying Magazine
Boeing Facing Criminal Charges for 737 Max Crashes
Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) is facing criminal charges in relation to the two 737 Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that resulted in the deaths of 346 people. Boeing was arraigned in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday on criminal charges of conspiracy to commit fraud. Boeing is...
Flying Magazine
Covington Engines Keeps Status as P&WC Overhaul Facility
Covington services and supports some 59 models of Pratt & Whitney Canada’s legendary PT6A turbine engine, worldwide. [Credit: Covington Aircraft Engines]. Covington Aircraft Engines, based in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, has announced that it has been granted a certification renewal by Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) as a Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF). This designation gives Covington the authorization to perform maintenance, parts support, and warranty work on the P&WC PT6A turbine engine.
Flying Magazine
Gulfstream G700 Sets Speed Records During 20 Country Tour
Gulfstream announced Thursday that the G700 achieved 25 speed records on a recently-completed world tour. [Courtesy: Gulfstream]. In the aviation world, the name Gulfstream is synonymous with fast business travel. The Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is making sure that continues, as the company announced today that the Gulfstream G700 achieved 25 speed records on a recently-completed world tour.
Flying Magazine
Navy Closes in on Environmental Cleanup of T-6B Crash Site
Heavy equipment at the T-6B aircraft accident site near Robertsdale, Ala., during the excavation and cleanup effort. [Courtesy: U.S. Navy]. The U.S. Navy has nearly completed the environmental cleanup of the site where a T-6B Texan II trainer crashed last week, it said Wednesday. The tandem-seat turboprop was assigned to...
Comments / 0