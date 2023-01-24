Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
news8000.com
Holmen boys cruise past rival Aquinas
The Holmen boys basketball team took an 18-point lead into the locker room at halftime, and the Vikings continued to pour it on in the second half, opening the second half on a 7-0 run as the home team cruised to a 71-42 over the rival Blugolds. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY...
onfocus.news
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
news8000.com
UW-La Crosse to open esports area to the public
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Members of the public can take advantage of UW-La Crosse's "EZONE" -- along with the purchase of a membership or day pass. UWL opened their EZONE in the Recreational Eagle Center in February of 2021. The room features 31 computer games, 13 Nintendo Switch games, 24 Oculus virtual reality games, along with countless PlayStation and Xbox games for gamers to enjoy.
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
WEAU-TV 13
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire. That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”. According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be...
news8000.com
Country Boom announces line-up for 2023
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. COPYRIGHT...
news8000.com
La Crosse School Board votes to go to $60 million referendum, close Lincoln Middle School
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- It will be up to the voters to help fund La Crosse’s public schools, as the district will have another referendum on April's ballot. On Monday, a two-hour debate led to a 6-2 decision: to close Lincoln Middle School. "We do not always agree. But...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
cwbradio.com
Two Marshfield Manufacturers Selected as Finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards
Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards. As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people. Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The...
news8000.com
Challenge Academy welcomes 50th class of cadets
FT. MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) -- Wisconsin Challenge Academy hit two major milestones. The program is in its 25th year and they welcomed their 50th class. 140 newcomers arrived at Fort McCoy and said goodbye to their families ahead of their five and a half-month stay at Challenge Academy. After a...
news8000.com
La Crosse firefighters respond to early morning house fire
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in La Crosse Friday. The call came in at 3:10 a.m. and diverted crews from responding to another fire alarm. Crews arrived at 344 28th Street South in just over three minutes to heavy fire conditions. One individual...
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman injured after rollover crash on I-90
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rushford woman was injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Jenna Guenther, 50, was eastbound on I-90 when she lost control and the vehicle rolled. She was taken to St. Marys with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened just before...
WEAU-TV 13
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the backyard of a home in Minneapolis to a suite at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, a pizza shop started as a pandemic project has gained popularity. “I was an out of work chef during the pandemic, the height of it, the shutdown,” said...
news8000.com
Iverson Freking Award recipients invite community to grow in understanding, compassion
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Three La Crosse community members are officially receiving recognition for their service to others. Sue and Marc Schultz and Friar Conrad Targonski are the latest to receive Iverson Freking Awards, recognizing their commitment to acceptance, openness, and overall service to their community. Bethany St. Joseph presented...
news8000.com
Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
Channel 3000
Police ask for help in search for La Crosse woman missing since September
LA CROSSE, Wis. -- La Crosse police asked for help Tuesday in the search for a missing woman last seen in September. Jennifer Peterson, 37, was last heard from on Sept. 27 when she was living in La Crosse. Police said she mentioned relocating and has previously lived in several counties throughout Wisconsin and the country. Her family and police are concerned for her safety.
wiproud.com
Armed home invaders attack owner in Chippewa Falls
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. Chief Matt Kelm says officers responded to a distressed phone call at 12:20 Saturday morning. The caller said several people she knew, including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki, were...
