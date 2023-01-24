ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther, OK

news8000.com

Holmen boys cruise past rival Aquinas

The Holmen boys basketball team took an 18-point lead into the locker room at halftime, and the Vikings continued to pour it on in the second half, opening the second half on a 7-0 run as the home team cruised to a 71-42 over the rival Blugolds. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY...
HOLMEN, WI
onfocus.news

Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25

Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

UW-La Crosse to open esports area to the public

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Members of the public can take advantage of UW-La Crosse's "EZONE" -- along with the purchase of a membership or day pass. UWL opened their EZONE in the Recreational Eagle Center in February of 2021. The room features 31 computer games, 13 Nintendo Switch games, 24 Oculus virtual reality games, along with countless PlayStation and Xbox games for gamers to enjoy.
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire. That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”. According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
news8000.com

Country Boom announces line-up for 2023

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. ​COPYRIGHT...
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Challenge Academy welcomes 50th class of cadets

FT. MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) -- Wisconsin Challenge Academy hit two major milestones. The program is in its 25th year and they welcomed their 50th class. 140 newcomers arrived at Fort McCoy and said goodbye to their families ahead of their five and a half-month stay at Challenge Academy. After a...
FORT MCCOY, WI
news8000.com

La Crosse firefighters respond to early morning house fire

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in La Crosse Friday. The call came in at 3:10 a.m. and diverted crews from responding to another fire alarm. Crews arrived at 344 28th Street South in just over three minutes to heavy fire conditions. One individual...
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman injured after rollover crash on I-90

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rushford woman was injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Jenna Guenther, 50, was eastbound on I-90 when she lost control and the vehicle rolled. She was taken to St. Marys with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened just before...
RUSHFORD, MN
news8000.com

Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
cwbradio.com

Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court

A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Police ask for help in search for La Crosse woman missing since September

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- La Crosse police asked for help Tuesday in the search for a missing woman last seen in September. Jennifer Peterson, 37, was last heard from on Sept. 27 when she was living in La Crosse. Police said she mentioned relocating and has previously lived in several counties throughout Wisconsin and the country. Her family and police are concerned for her safety.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Armed home invaders attack owner in Chippewa Falls

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. Chief Matt Kelm says officers responded to a distressed phone call at 12:20 Saturday morning. The caller said several people she knew, including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki, were...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

