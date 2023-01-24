Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
lanecc.edu
Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
Friday Mailbag: Did Oregon have a successful offseason in rebuilding its roster?
On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, we open up the mailbag to discuss a wide range of topics that focus on Oregon football, the recruiting success the football program has had, the excitement around Oregon's 2023 men's basketball recruiting class and the expectations that come with it, and a lot more.
EDGE Jayden Woods talks recent USC, Oregon offers
Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley sophomore defensive end Jayden Woods is one of the top sophomores in his region. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher who also wrestles and runs track, Woods has nine offers now with the last two coming from the West Coast in Oregon and USC. "I don’t know too...
Oregon commits see changes in final release of the Top 247
The final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class are in for the Top 247, and the Oregon Ducks have seen plenty of movement. Here is a recap of the big moves for the Ducks. Oregon saw one of its two 5-star commits in the 247Sports Ranking drop to a 4-star. Matayo Uiagalelei dropped from No. 17 overall to No. 47 overall. Oregon's other 5-star commit Jurrion Dickey landed at No. 18 overall and retained his 5-star status.
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
Oregon State Baseball 2023 Preseason Notebook
The Beavers, who open play at 11:00 am PT on Friday, February 17th against New Mexico, hope to surprise a few people and put together another championship-contending season despite entering the campaign unranked in multiple polls and slotted no higher than No. 18 in the nation.
Predicting Oregon's defensive two-deep for the 2023 season
The timeline for entering the transfer portal is over. Players can still land at a new program, but the programs themselves are shut down. Oregon's transfer portal additions are now clear cut, and their losses are even more straightforward. With Spring football not beginning until sometime in March or April,...
buffzone.com
Different Oregon squad awaiting CU Buffs men’s basketball in Pac-12 rematch
It was only three weeks ago when the Colorado men’s basketball team delivered a historic thumping upon the Oregon Ducks. In a matchup of perhaps the two most beguiling teams in the Pac-12 Conference, it will be a much different Ducks team the Buffaloes encounter in the rematch. And that fresh look includes the first look at the Buffs’ old friend, Keeshawn Barthelemy.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Oregon pushing hard for Nyckoles Harbor as National Signing Day approaches
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is the top uncommitted prospect left on the board for February’s National Signing Day. He has schools all around the country competing for his services, but according to 247Sports Director of Recruiting, one program is making a hard push for Harbor as his recruitment winds down. During a recent appearance on “The College Football Recruiting Show,” Wiltfong outlined the gargantuan efforts that Oregon is putting forth down the stretch.
Offensive tackle and in-state star Trent Ferguson gives details on his visit to Oregon for Junior Day
The Oregon Ducks extended a scholarship offer to in-state offensive lineman Trent Ferguson last fall during a standout junior season at West Salem high school. Flash forward.
kezi.com
More student housing to begin construction near University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- University of Oregon students will soon have another option for places to live while they go to school. CRG, a national real estate development and investment firm, announced that they have secured the land and construction financing for a new student housing complex to be built adjacent to the UO campus in Eugene at 754 east 13th Avenue. CRG says the development, which they call Chapter at Eugene, will be a 12-story, 302-bed complex with a mix of studio, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments featuring several upscale amenities.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
eugeneweekly.com
Local Beer, Exotic Brats
Bratwurst is an American staple when it comes to cookouts and pregame tailgates, yet restaurants that serve brats exclusively seem almost unheard of. At least they were until Bangers & Brews came to Eugene. Bangers & Brews Eugene is a locally owned restaurant that recently opened a second location near...
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
klcc.org
LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities
Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Who Is Liable for an Accident on Private Property in Eugene, OR?
When you accidentally get injured away from home, there are many questions about who is liable for it, especially if you suffer serious injuries requiring medical treatment and a recovery period. The main concern is always who will pay for the unexpected medical expenses and the lost wages during the...
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0