South Bend, IN

IB Nation Sports Talk: Notre Dame And The Future Of The NBC TV Contract

By Sean Stires
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lB8k2_0kOww2mE00

The next step for Notre Dame to maintain its independence is its next TV contract. Irish Breakdown discusses it all on tonight's show

What does the future of Notre Dame football's NBC TV contract look like? Can Notre Dame negotiate a new TV contract that's lucrative enough to keep them independent in the future? Sports media columnist and podcast host Andrew Marchand has plenty of thoughts on the subject (as well as the current makeup of the NBC TV booth) and we'll discuss them on today's show!

We have Rapid Fire topics as well.

What would be the value of having Brady Quinn be part of Notre Dame football's TV broadcasts? We discuss that and other topics, including:

*What Notre Dame football offensive player would you buy stock in now to make the most profit if you sold the stock a year from now?

*Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde says Notre Dame men's basketball should be competing for national championships and used Notre Dame women's basketball's success and the success of other Catholic schools as his reasoning. Do we Buy or Sell it?

*With the Bills losing to the Bengals in the NFL playoffs, the AFC Championship Game will not be played at a neutral site. There’s been a lot of talk that the NFL wants to go to neutral sites for conference title games. Do we Buy or Sell that idea?

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart
2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense
2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
