Spartans At MW Leader San Diego State Saturday Night

San José State (13-8, 4-4 MW) at San Diego State (16-4, 7-1 MW) Location Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif. The Spartans head to Southern California this weekend to face Mountain West leader San Diego State Saturday evening in a game that can be seen on FS1. This is the only regular-season meeting between the two teams. San Diego State brings a three-game winning steak into Saturday night.
Holland Dominates in SJSU's Loss to Nevada

BOX SCORE (PDF) —Jada Holland scored 15 points, dished out three assists and recorded four steals to lead San José State women's basketball (3-17, 1-8 MW) in a 74-67 loss to Nevada (8-12, 5-4) on Thursday night. Holland was efficient from the field, connecting on six of 11 attempts.
Spartans Flying High After 30-Point Win

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Omari Moore scored 26 points to lead the San José State men's basketball team to its biggest margin of victory in a Mountain West game as the Spartans won 82-52 over Air Force Tuesday night inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans (13-8, 4-4)...
