San José State (13-8, 4-4 MW) at San Diego State (16-4, 7-1 MW) Location Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif. The Spartans head to Southern California this weekend to face Mountain West leader San Diego State Saturday evening in a game that can be seen on FS1. This is the only regular-season meeting between the two teams. San Diego State brings a three-game winning steak into Saturday night.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO