ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxboro, NC

PCC offers short-term training for career opportunities in Google IT, BioWork Process, Vehicle Inspections, Concealed Carry Training, and more; Scholarships available

piedmontcc.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Residential Property Changes Hands

Liberty Warehouse was acquired by the asset management arm of Munich Re Group in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management. MEAG, the asset management arm of Munich Re Group, a German-based multinational insurance company, and ERGO, the group’s primary insurance subsidiary, has acquired Liberty Warehouse, a 247-unit Class A residential property in Durham, N.C., in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management.
DURHAM, NC
WBTM

19 Hitachi Energy Employees Recognized at Training Completion Ceremony

Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on January 23 for 19 employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development. “Hitachi Energy is committed to the personal and professional...
DANVILLE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTM

Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year

On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Texas Roadhouse coming to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Calling all foodies! Texas Roadhouse is coming to Danville. McKenzie DelVisco, a spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse, told 10 News that if there aren’t any delays, construction will begin in May of 2023. The steakhouse restaurant will be located on a 7,831-square-foot site on Danville Mall...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
DURHAM, NC
thebrockvoice.com

School buses cancelled following winter storm

School buses have been cancelled Thursday (Jan. 26) after a winter storm blasted much of the area overnight. Buses have been cancelled in Durham, York, Simcoe and Kawartha Lakes. All schools remain open.
DURHAM, NC
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy