PCC offers short-term training for career opportunities in Google IT, BioWork Process, Vehicle Inspections, Concealed Carry Training, and more; Scholarships available

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Residential Property Changes Hands
Liberty Warehouse was acquired by the asset management arm of Munich Re Group in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management. MEAG, the asset management arm of Munich Re Group, a German-based multinational insurance company, and ERGO, the group’s primary insurance subsidiary, has acquired Liberty Warehouse, a 247-unit Class A residential property in Durham, N.C., in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management.
WBTM
19 Hitachi Energy Employees Recognized at Training Completion Ceremony
Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on January 23 for 19 employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development. “Hitachi Energy is committed to the personal and professional...
'We're here for you' Cone Health provides free open-door health clinic in Burlington
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina health department says about one million people don't have health insurance in our state. The lack of coverage can make getting medical attention or access to medicine difficult. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey spoke with one Triad clinic working to close the gap.
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
WBTM
Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year
On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
cbs17
Durham restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A restaurant in Durham received a ‘C’ grade for several health and safety violations, according to a report. The restaurant, Church’s Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health. According...
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
Car dealership charges woman for warranty she doesn't want
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Bonnie Harrell had just purchased a used 2015 Kia Optima. The car didn’t have a lot of bells and whistles, but it was in good condition and had low mileage. “I was looking for something dependable,” Harrell said. The car has proven to be...
cbs17
Stroke symptoms require emergency treatment even if symptoms go away quickly, new report says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A “warning stroke”, known as a transient ischemic attack or TIA, could signal a possible full-blown stroke ahead. Doctors say sometimes the stroke-like symptoms associated with a TIA can go away within an hour. “What that might indicate is that there was a...
WSLS
Texas Roadhouse coming to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Calling all foodies! Texas Roadhouse is coming to Danville. McKenzie DelVisco, a spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse, told 10 News that if there aren’t any delays, construction will begin in May of 2023. The steakhouse restaurant will be located on a 7,831-square-foot site on Danville Mall...
cbs17
Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
cbs17
PHOTOS: 33 cars broken into, 1 SUV stolen in just 2 hours in central NC city, officials say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in one central North Carolina city are reminding drivers to lock their car doors after 33 vehicles had items taken and one SUV was stolen overnight last week. The widespread thefts happened Monday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. when thieves targeted cars parked...
thebrockvoice.com
School buses cancelled following winter storm
School buses have been cancelled Thursday (Jan. 26) after a winter storm blasted much of the area overnight. Buses have been cancelled in Durham, York, Simcoe and Kawartha Lakes. All schools remain open.
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
Multiple crews battling massive fire at former Spray Cotton Mills in Eden
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A massive fire at Spray Cotton Mills is causing multiple road closures in the area, according to police. The following roads are closed until further notice:. Meadow Road at Stadium Drive. Church Street at Morgon Road. Boone Road at Early Avenue. Drivers are to avoid...
Shots fired into home, Rockingham deputies looking for suspect
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County Sherriff's Office is looking for information regarding a suspect that fired multiple shots into a home on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 p.m. The house was located on 141 Davidson Drive in Reidsville, NC. The suspect fired multiple shots into the home with a...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in North Carolina Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3.
