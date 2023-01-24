Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
South Baldwin Newcomers Club ‘Casino on the Coast’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Baldwin Newcomers Club is hosting our largest fundraiser of the year, Friday, Feb 10 from 6-10 pm at the Orange Beach Events Center. The event is “Casino on the Coast”. Tickets are $70 each or $100 each for VIP tickets. Your ticket includes dinner, drinks, gaming, a chance at a $5000 drawdown, a silent auction, and a raffle.
Dave Matthews Band’s summer tour will bring it to Alabama
The Dave Matthews Band has a new album out this spring, and the related summer tour will bring it to Alabama. According to tour information released Tuesday, the band’s 2023 summer tour will come to The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach on July 26. Presales have begun, with the general public on-sale scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 17.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gumbo festival set Saturday in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you love good food and good music, Foley is the place to be this weekend. The Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival gets underway Saturday at Heritage Park. The event will feature many kinds of gumbo, ranging from classic recipes to unique creations with some unexpected ingredients. Also featured will be a gumbo cookoff, craft beer from Fairhope Brewing Company, live music, and crafts.
WALA-TV FOX10
3rd annual OWA Arts & Crafts Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 3rd annual OWA Arts & Crafts Festival is scheduled for January 28, from 12-6pm in the beautiful entertainment district of Downtown OWA. This pedestrian-friendly walking area with an abundance of shops, dining, and entertainment, will be home to a booming arts and crafts festival showcasing vendors, live music, kids’ activities and more.
Where to get free tax return prep in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Alabama. Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The […]
Erosion on West Beach shores presents challenge to city officials
Gulf Shores trying to keep a corridor open for emergency, maintenance vehicles. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – With a planned beach renourishment postponed until fall of 2023, Gulf Shores officials are studying ways to keep beaches open to emergency and maintenance vehicles and keeping them safe for beachgoers.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County completes ‘pocket beach’, set to open in 2024
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County just finished its first phase of a project at Bayfront Park. It’s called a “pocket beach”, and it is nestled near Dauphin Island. About a mile North of the Dauphin Island Bridge, Bayfront Park has been a favorite spot for...
wuwf.org
Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola
If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
WKRG
Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
National Guard opens 'super armory' in Foley Industrial Park
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A state-of-the-art “super armory” also known as the Foley Readiness Center, was recently opened in the Foley Industrial Park. The new center will be used for domestic support operations, and can also be used as a platform to stage troops and provide services in case of storms in the area.
WALA-TV FOX10
McGregor Avenue construction causes headaches for Mobile businesses, residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Construction work along McGregor Avenue has been going for just a week, and already it is caused headaches for businesses and residents, alike. Susie McLaughlin, who has helped run Black Door Studio off of North McGregor Avenue for about five years, said the road work between her store and Stein Avenue has made it harder for customers to find.
Baldwin Co. family says camper full of sentimental items was stolen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A travel trailer has been reported stolen in Baldwin County. Now, a family is desperate to get it back. “I’m mad because someone took my property, but the most important thing is the items that were in it,” said Michael Hayes. Hayes says clothes, books and items of sentimental value […]
Fast Casual
Captain D's debuts double drive-thru in Alabama
Captain D's is continuing its expansion in Alabama with a double drive-thru location opening this week in Foley, at 3209 South McKenzie St. Marking Captain D's 71st store in the state, the location follows openings in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi in late 2022. "Over the last eight years, our team...
utv44.com
Semmes PD: MGM student hospitalized after eating laced candy
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Semmes Police say a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School was hospitalized Monday, after taking CBD laced candy at school. The Mobile County Public School System says three others also got sick from the candy but are in stable condition. Semmes Police Chief Todd...
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Sunnybrook travel trailer taken from the Bay Minette-Stapleton area on Jan. 13. The trailer does not have a tag and the direction of travel when it was...
Mystery of small urn, baby clothes found on Alabama Gulf Coast solved
The mystery of a box found Sunday on an Alabama Gulf Coast beach has apparently been solved. WPMI is reporting that Daphne police have been contacted by a family connected to a blue box found by a would-be fisher on the sand in May Day Park. Police believed the find...
WEAR
Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
Improvements coming to Highway 98 in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A booming population and busy parking lots are leading to problems on the road in Daphne. “This will actually help. It will prevent wrecks. It will prevent backups and things like that, so it will give people a safe way to travel,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. Mayor LeJeune is talking […]
