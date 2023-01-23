ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

jsuchanticleer.com

28th Annual JSU Student Symposium is back

The Student Symposium is back for its 28th year at JSU for graduate and undergraduate students to showcase their work and win cash prizes. Dr. David Thornton, Professor of Computer Science, and the director of the JSU Student Symposium, has put together the annual Student Symposium. This annual event “allows...

