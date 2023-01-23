Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup pricing leak corroborates earlier rumors of a price hike in Europe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may not land with significant hardware upgrades over last year's phones but they'll still manage to cost quite a bit more, with a price hike in the region of €100 expected across the board in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Android Galaxy S...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is now faster, but no longer offers an audio jack
The Surface Pro has been one of the best - and most expensive - convertibles on the market for years, but aside from the expected updates to the processor and WLAN module, Microsoft has also made some things worse in the current Surface Pro 9. We actually had to check several times to see whether the new model is really missing an audio jack. Of course, this was not mentioned at all in the press release, because the manufacturer knows very well that this is unlikely to be received well by customers. We can't really understand this change either, since not every customer wants to use Bluetooth headphones.
notebookcheck.net
MacBook Pro 14 512 GB with M2 Pro apparently has a 40% slower SSD than its M1 Pro predecessor
The new M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pros seem to suffer from significantly reduced SSD performance compared to corresponding equivalent M1 Pro models. Independent reviews show between 15% to 40% reduced SSD scores with the M2 Pro-based MacBook Pro 14. This is being attributed to the use of fewer, higher-density NAND chips in the M2 generation unlike what we've seen before in M1.
notebookcheck.net
V10 4G smartwatch with hidden 2 MP camera and 5G SIM support listed on AliExpress
The V10 4G smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.43-in (~36 mm) display with a 400 x 400 px resolution. The company claims the gadget has a hidden 2 MP telescopic camera with a 120° wide rotation angle, which retracts behind the rotary dial. Plus, support for a 4G or 5G SIM enables you to make calls and access the internet without a connection to a smartphone.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung announces Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch 4K Mini-LED monitor with 144 Hz refresh rate
Mini-LED technology is seeing quite the push these days, as Apple is adopting it on most of its premium devices, while laptop OEMs are offering it as an alternative to OLEDs. There are the large size Mini-LED TVs, obviously, but, nowadays, gamers and content creators tend to look for monitors in the 40-inch range, which are still not readily available in Mini-LED form. Samsung is the only company to currently offer a 49-inch Mini-LED with the Odyssey Neo G9; however, this is an ultra-wide model that might not appeal to everyone. For the 16:9 fans, Samsung is now introducing a 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 with the proprietary Quantum Mini-LED tech and 4K resolution.
notebookcheck.net
BIRDSTRIPE B3 Thunderbolt 3 HUB with SSD slots and DisplayPort is crowdfunding
The BIRDSTRIPE B3 Thunderbolt 3 HUB is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. According to the product page, the 14-in-1 device can transfer at up to 40 Gbps via three Thunderbolt 3 ports. A DisplayPort 1.4 enables you to connect to screens with 8K @ 60 Hz or 4K @ 120 Hz resolutions. Plus, the gadget has two M.2 2280 SSD ports for up to 8 TB storage.
notebookcheck.net
IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth Speaker square model could be on the way
A new IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker could be on the way. A device named VAPPEBY 20x20 gen 3 has recently received Bluetooth certification. A similarly named gadget, the VAPPEBY 20 gen 3 listed for FCC certification last year. A user manual for this product suggests the device is similar to the IKEA ENEBY Bluetooth speaker. The gadget is square with a built-in handle, control buttons and a scroll wheel button to adjust the volume and play or pause the music.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU in purported Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 36% faster than Apple M2 Max with 38-core GPU in Geekbench OpenCL
Geekbench OpenCL runs of the M2 Max with a 38-core GPU and 64 GB unified memory and a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with Core i9-13900HK and RTX 4070 Laptop GPU show the Samsung device to be 36% faster in the benchmark. Though not entirely representative of real-world performance benefits, the scores do show that Apple's M2 Max doesn't necessarily outperform Nvidia's offerings contrary to Apple's selective performance numbers during launch.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Yoga 13w Gen 2: Refreshed convertible laptop previewed with AMD Ryzen 7000 APUs
Lenovo has refreshed the Yoga 13w Gen 2, a convertible laptop that the company previously sold with AMD Ryzen 5000 APUs like the Ryzen 5 5625U. According to the company's press release, the Yoga 13w Gen 2 will be available with Ryzen 7000 APUs, although Lenovo has not stated which ones. Given that the Yoga 13w has retained its 'Gen 2' status, we suspect that the APUs on offer will be based on AMD's Cezanne architecture like the Ryzen 5 7530U and Ryzen 7 7730U. In other words, the new Yoga 13w Gen 2 should perform roughly as well as its predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Ctrl-Bar physical button accessory for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y is crowdfunding
The Ctrl-Bar, an accessory bringing physical buttons to Tesla EVs, is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company behind the gadget suggests that it helps you to adjust essentials like climate controls without taking your eyes off the road. The device is compatible with Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, attaching to the bottom of the infotainment screen.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla adding 4680 battery capacity for 1.5 million EVs and mass Semi production lines to its first Gigafactory
Tesla will invest US$3.6 billion in a massive expansion of its original Gigafactory in Nevada. The project will bring mass Semi truck production as well as 100 GWh of new 4680 battery capacity, enough to power 1.5 million "light-duty" vehicles. While that term includes the Cybertruck, as the Semi is a long-haul rig, it's not clear if the first Cybertruck batches will be powered by a 4680 battery pack.
notebookcheck.net
Unsavory Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra prices in Turkey make hikes in other countries much more palatable
There have been plenty of Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks, with the impression that there will be some price increases in most countries for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in comparison to their predecessors. However, it looks like Samsung fans in Turkey better brace themselves, because a price leak provided by Roland Quandt (via a price comparison site that purportedly grabbed prices from the Samsung official store) has revealed that even the base Galaxy S23 models could cost a small fortune:
notebookcheck.net
Apple Mac mini teardowns reveal larger heatsink for Apple M2 Pro configurations and SSD changes
YouTubers have started disassembling the new Mac mini, a mini-PC that Apple announced last week alongside the new MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. While Apple released its first ARM-based mini-PC with just the Apple M1, the latest iteration has arrived with Apple M2 and Apple M2 Pro options. The videos embedded below highlight that the Mac mini is just as simple as ever to take apart, with a few clips holding its plastic underside to its aluminium chassis.
notebookcheck.net
Razer Edge: Android gaming handheld launches in Wi-Fi only and 5G variants
Razer has started selling the Edge, its take on the Android gaming handheld. To recap, Razer presented the Edge last autumn and showcased it earlier this month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Razer has also finally confirmed pricing for the 5G variant; previously, the company only revealed how much the cheaper Wi-Fi-only option would cost at launch.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications confirmed as unavailable
Confusion surrounding the Pixel Watch and Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications has begun after several users reported seeing the alerts in the Discover tab of the Fitbit app. Google has since confirmed with 9to5Google that the wearable will not deliver these alerts. The company explained that users who had seen these notifications were viewing historical data from other devices compatible with this feature, even if a “Data last analyzed” date might contradict this.
notebookcheck.net
GuliKit Hall Effect joystick upgrade kit said to eliminate Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift
The Switch has remained a reliable income stream for Nintendo since the console's release nearly six years ago, with over 114 million units sold since March 2017. For reference, the Switch has matched lifetime Wii and Wii U sales combined and is only a few million units shy of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. However, the Switch has been notorious for Joy-Con drift, a hardware problem that results in joysticks steering in certain directions, often without user input.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition smartwatch models arrive in the UK
Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition and Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition are now available in the UK. The wearable was initially launched last year in South Korea and the US. The devices have a 1.19 or 1.36-in (~30 to 35 mm) AMOLED display protected by sapphire crystal glass. All models have 1.5 GB + 16 GB memory and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.
notebookcheck.net
Doogee V Max: Rugged outdoor smartphone now available with pre-order bonuses and launch discounts
Doogee has now started accepting orders for the V Max, a smartphone that it debuted earlier this month. Initially, the company elected against revealing the device's launch price, launch date or weight. While the latter remains true, it has now confirmed how much the V Max costs and when it will start shipping.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Pad, 11R and more slated to take the stage during upcoming global launch events
OnePlus has just announced that it has more to add to the bill for its upcoming Cloud11 show. The OEM's latest flagship Android smartphone and TWS earbuds were originally set to star during the event; however, it now seems that they will share the stage with additional devices, some of which may steal the show due to their long-awaited nature.
notebookcheck.net
New iPhone 15 leak claims not all USB-C iPhones will be equal when it comes to data transfer speeds
It has already been widely reported that Apple is transitioning from iPhones with Lightning connectors to USB-C iPhones, but it has now also been stated that the two lower-end iPhone 15 models won’t see much of a data transfer speed improvement over those of previous iPhone generations, despite the connector change. According to LeaksApplePro (writing for HowToiSolve), only the two higher-end iPhone 15 devices will be treated to superfast rates that are “similar to USB 3.2 technology”. Something like this has been predicted before by Ming-Chi Kuo; however, this latest report claims that this has basically been confirmed in operating software code.
Comments / 0