qcitymetro.com
Black-owned hat shop coming to Camp North End
This item is from our morning newsletter, which goes to more than 12,000 smart subscribers. You can be one of them. Giovanni Brown, a native of Harlem, N.Y., has long had a love for hats and grew up wearing them often. It was this love that led him to launch FITTEDS, his hat retail company.
ourstate.com
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
scoopcharlotte.com
Charlotte’s Most Romantic Restaurants Are Booking Up FAST
Yes, this is an article designed to get you thinking about Valentine’s Day Dinner with your sweetie, and you’d better get on it if you don’t have a reservation already (many on this list are already totally booked – at least via Open Table and RESY). Try calling the restaurant for avails (sometimes they hold spots from online services like OT) or book NOW for the weekend before or after for your romantic dinner, and cook something special up at home on this Tuesday night the 14th.
wfmynews2.com
Filming underway for Hallmark movie at Biltmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Filming is underway for a new Hallmark Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. It's called "A Biltmore Christmas" and will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. The movie is expected to debut during Hallmark's 2023 "Countdown to Christmas." Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate,...
country1037fm.com
Tiny Pizzeria In North Carolina Makes Yelp List For Best In U.S. and Canada
A tiny pizzeria in uptown Charlotte makes an international list of top restaurants. When it comes to that delicious combination of cheese, bread , meat and other delicious toppings, Geno D’s Pizza is near the top of the list according to Yelp. Geno’s D’s is the little engine that...
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Racked Up 3 James Beard Award Semifinal Nominations – Most In The Southeast
The prestigious James Beard Foundation just announced the official semifinal list for their 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Out of all the tens of thousands of restaurants around the country, Charlotte racked up a total of 3 semifinalists among the best of the best – more than any other city in the South East.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it's a...
1053rnb.com
Get a Free Chicken Sandwich at Participating Chick-fil-A Restaurants
Get excited, Charlotte! Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the area are offering a free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich from Monday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” said Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney. “We are treating our loyal...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country
I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
$6M Myers Park property tops Mecklenburg County’s luxury home sales in December
CHARLOTTE — The top end of Charlotte’s housing market finished 2022 on a high note, as one of Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sales of the year was recorded in December. That home, in Myers Park, sold for almost $6 million. The six-bedroom home has six full...
Unusual Facts About Charlotte You Never Knew
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its vibrant downtown, cultural attractions and as a financial hub. But did you know that Charlotte has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits
If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
WBTV
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Community rallies around family of beloved Charlotte restaurant owner killed in crash
CHARLOTTE — A community is rallying around the family of a beloved Charlotte restaurant owner who was killed in a crash earlier this month in southeast Charlotte. Tecle Gebremussie was a welcoming and kind person, said his patrons and longtime supporters of the Red Sea Restaurant and Bar. Many...
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
power98fm.com
West Charlotte High School Retires NBA Player Patrick Williams’ Jersey
Today was a special day for one of Charlotte’s very own. West Charlotte High School retired the jersey of Patrick Williams. Williams is a 2019 graduate of the historic high school. While there, he was a 4-year starter on the varsity basketball team and led the Lions to the 4A Championship game in 2019. He played in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic, was named the Mecklenburg county Player of the Year by the Charlotte Observer, and finished his high school career with 1,787 points scored, 749 rebounds, and 310 assists.
mytjnow.com
Byrnes Auditorium shutdown has a tentative end date
In August of 2018, Byrnes was shut down due to a rooftop fire during construction. Since then, reconstruction has halted and resumed and is currently making new accommodations to allow the auditorium to become ADA-compliant as it wasn’t before Brynes was closed. Dr. Elisa Koehler, the chair of the...
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
